Hit-And-Run Driver’s Jail Term Now 6 Months Instead Of 30 Days, Victim Permanently Disabled

The driver of a Nissan Navara 4×4 pickup truck who was charged for a hit and run incident on 10 May has had his jail sentence raised from 30 days to six months by the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

According to a report by Harian Metro, Justice K Muniandy served the revised sentence after allowing the prosecution’s appeal against the Magistrates Court’s sentence of 30 days in prison.

The convicted, who has been identified as K Darmaraju, was also initially imposed a RM12,000 fine and and a five-year driving licence suspension, which the High Court upheld.

Deputy public prosector Sabri Othman commented on the initial sentence, saying it did not reflect the seriousness of the offence as well as the Dewan Rakyat’s intent to impose heavier punishments for reckless driving under the amended Road Transport Act.

The rider’s wife is permanently disabled and still in ICU

Sabri added that 49-year-old Suhailiza Shamsudin, who was riding pillion, is now permanently disabled from the crash and is still in the intensive care unit (ICU) with head injuries. Her husband, 53-year-old Faizal Mat sustained a broken collarbone and ankle.

On 10 May, a viral dashcam footage showed Faizal and Suhailiza riding their motorcycle along the NKVE. As they were approaching the Duta toll plaza, a black Nissan Navara 4×4 pickup truck cut into their lane and sideswiped the motorcycle and caused the couple to crash.

In the footage, Faizal can be seen limping after the crash while his wife lay unconscious on the road. The riders on the motorcycle with the dashcam immediately stopped to divert traffic away from the unconscious Suhailiza.

K Darmaraju was initially sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined RM12,000 after pleading guilty to reckless driving under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act.

