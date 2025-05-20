Bedroom Blues: Close To 70% Of Malaysian Men Over 40 Hit By ED!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Here’s a topic that doesn’t come up at the mamak table, but probably should – erectile dysfunction (ED).

According to a report by The Star, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni shared a pretty eye-opening statistic: nearly 70% of Malaysian men aged 40 and above are dealing with, or have dealt with, ED.

Yes, you read that right – two out of three.

Speaking after launching Malaysia’s Clinical Practice Guidelines (CPG) for the Management of Erectile Dysfunction, Lukanisman highlighted just how common this issue is – yet how little it’s talked about.

“It’s becoming a serious issue among Malaysian men,” he said, and the numbers seem to back that up.

The 2019 National Health and Morbidity Survey found that 31.6% of Malaysian men aged 18 and above were already experiencing moderate to severe levels of ED. This isn’t just a problem for older guys – it’s affecting younger men too.

So, what exactly is ED?

He’s sitting down because he can’t get up.

In simple terms, erectile dysfunction is when a man can’t achieve or maintain an erection firm enough for satisfying sex. And while the topic might feel a little awkward, the consequences are very real – affecting confidence, relationships, and overall mental health.

Lukanisman pointed out that almost 70% of ED cases are believed to play a role in divorces. That’s a staggering connection between sexual health and emotional well-being – and it makes it even more important to address the issue openly.

What’s being done?

The new Clinical Practice Guidelines (CPG) aim to help healthcare professionals give better, more informed care to patients with ED. Developed over several years, these guidelines have now been shared with medical universities and professional associations across the country.

In short: if you’re struggling with ED, there’s a support system in place — and you’re definitely not alone.

Don’t self-medicate – especially not online

Don’t trust “snake oil” products that promise improved libido.

The deputy health minister also warned against buying ED meds off online platforms like Shopee, Lazada, or TikTok shops. The Ministry of Health is already working with these platforms to monitor and restrict the sale of such products.

“ED is a medical condition, just like diabetes or high blood pressure. Don’t treat meds as stamina boosters – get proper treatment,” Lukanisman stressed.

Time to ditch the stigma

One of the biggest takeaways? Men shouldn’t feel ashamed to talk about ED or to seek help. And women – yes, you matter too in this conversation. Lukanisman encouraged partners to learn about the condition and support each other in facing it together.

So, let’s get real: ED isn’t a punchline – it’s a health issue that deserves attention, support, and proper treatment. If you or someone you know is going through it, it’s okay to talk, it’s okay to ask for help, and it’s absolutely okay to take action.

