SPCA: Trespassing And Abandoning Animals After Hours Is Not Rescue

A late-night act of “rescue” has sparked outrage online after a couple was caught on camera climbing into the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Selangor compound to leave behind an animal they allegedly saved.

The incident occurred at around 9pm on 17 May, 2025, long after the shelter had closed for the day. In a video posted by the animal shelter on Instagram yesterday, the pair can be seen rattling the locked front gate, seemingly trying to open it. When that didn’t work, the woman proceeded to climb over the gate and allegedly left the animal on the premises.

SPCA has since released a statement condemning the couple’s actions, making it clear that what they did was not considered a rescue.

“Trespassing and abandoning animals within our premises is not only dangerous for the animals but is also illegal under the Animal Welfare Act.

“It also places additional strain on shelters that are already operating at full capacity,” the organisation said.

The video quickly gained traction online, drawing criticism from netizens who pointed out the recklessness of abandoning an animal at night without staff to receive it, not to mention breaking into private property.

“Why not come during the day when they’re open?” one user wrote. “This isn’t saving a life; it’s just dumping the problem onto someone else.”

Another user commented, “Imagine if the animal got loose or injured while left unattended. That’s not compassion – that’s negligence.”

Some, while acknowledging the couple may have had good intentions, stressed that there are proper channels to surrender an animal and that taking matters into one’s own hands in such a manner does more harm than good.

Man “rescues” two dogs by dumping them in SPCA

As recent as this morning (19 May) at 9.50am, another case of animal dumping occurred at SPCA when a man was caught on SPCA Selangor’s closed-circuit television leading two dogs by a leash through the front gate, and chucking the leashes as soon as the dogs walked in.

“The owner opened the gate, let them in – and left. In the second video, the dogs are seen going back to the gate, waiting… hoping their person would return. They didn’t,” they said in the caption.

SPCA reminded that they are doing their best to manage rescued animals, but dumping them in their premises is not the right way to go about it.

Aside from affecting the organisation’s management negatively, it also impacts the animals emotionally as they are left in an unfamiliar place without their owners, SPCA said.

What does SPCA Selangor do?

SPCA Ampang is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the welfare of animals. Their services include rescuing abandoned and abused animals, providing medical care, rehabilitation, and facilitating adoptions. They also run educational programs and actively advocate for stronger animal welfare laws.

The shelter’s operating hours are from 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Sunday. It is closed on Mondays and public holidays, and they encourage anyone wishing to surrender or report an animal to contact them during these hours or via their official helplines.

In light of the incidents, SPCA is urging the public to be responsible and mindful when trying to help animals in need. “There are proper, legal, and safe ways to assist animals. Breaking into a shelter is not one of them,” the organisation stated.

As of now, it’s unclear if any legal action will be taken against the couple.

