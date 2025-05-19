MCMC Offers 2 Scholarships For Underprivileged Students In Local Unis To Nurture Talents

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is helping underprivileged students at local public universities have a start in the country’s communication and multimedia sector by offering two new full scholarship programmes: MCMC LEGASI and MCMC CARE.

Both scholarships aim to accelerate the development of high-demand skills in areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), Media, and Telecommunications, in line with the digital transformation agenda.

MCMC LEGASI is a merit-based scholarship for outstanding students pursuing recognised undergraduate programmes, including at institutions abroad.

The scholarship covers full tuition and living expenses as well as a guaranteed employment with MCMC upon graduation. This offers graduates a structured career path in digital policy and regulatory development.

The MCMC LEGASI scholarship is open to students in these fields:

Data Science & Analytics

​Internet of Things (IoT)

Information and Network Security, including Cybersecurity

​Telecommunications

Broadcasting and Media

Engineering

Policy, Law & Regulatory Management

Urban Planning and Management

​Economics & Finance

Applicants should not be over 22 years of age (as at the enrollment date for the bachelor’s degree programme) and obtained a minimum of:

3As for STPM; or

3As for GCE A-Level Programme; or

Minimum ATAR of 85% for Australian Matriculation; or

​Minimum SAT score of 1,200 for American Foundation Programme; or

Minimum CGPA of 3.50 / 4.00 for Diploma / Foundation / Matriculation Programme; or

​Minimum 35 points for International Baccalaureate (IB)

Meanwhile, MCMC CARE is a needs-based scholarship for underprivileged students in local public universitities.

MCMC CARE provides similar financial aid without a bonding requirement but an internship opportunity at MCMC. This gives graduates valuable industry experience and practical exposure upon graduation.

The MCMC CARE scholarship is open to students in these fields:

This initiative reflects MCMC’s long-term commitment to invest in digital talent and ensure no one is left behind. By supporting deserving students from all walks of life, the Commission is paving the way for a more inclusive and innovation-driven future. Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din, Executive Chairman of MCMC

The application for both scholarships will open in June 2025 with successful applicants announced in August 2025.

For more information and to register your interest, head over to MCMC’s official page regarding the scholarships here.

Further updates will be shared on MCMC’s official social media platforms.

