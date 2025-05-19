10 Malaysians Fined And Received Stern Lecture From Thai Cops For Racing In Hat Yai

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A group of 10 Malaysians were caught by the Thai police for racing modified vehicles on Kanchanawanit Road, Hat Yai on Friday night, 17 May.

The group of male and female teens, aged 21 to 25, were allegedly racing illegally near the Greenway Night Market and the loud sounds disturbed the locals.

3Plus News reported that the group was caught on CCTV speeding and obstructing traffic. The annoyed locals reported the matter to the cops.

Part of the group at the Kho Hong police station apologising to the locals. Image: Khaosod

According to Khaosod, the police from Kho Hong station worked together with tourist police and traffic officers to track down and apprehend the suspects.

This resulted in six vehicles, among them Honda Civic Type Rs and several Mercedes Benz, getting confiscated around 11am and the group members were fined at the station.

Thai authorities charged the Malaysian group with four violations:

Driving in a manner that obstructs traffic

Reckless driving

Unauthorised vehicle modifications with non-compliant parts

Incomplete required vehicle equipment

The group also received a stern lecture at the station with the help of an interpreter and were made to apologise to the locals.

Caught on CCTV for racing and disturbing Thai locals with loud noises. Image: Khaosod.

They expressed remorse for their actions and apologised to Hat Yai locals for causing disturbances. They promised not to repeat such behaviours and bowed while giving the traditional Thai wai gesture as a sign of respect and apology.

Following the aftermath, the group immediately departed for Malaysia.

Police Colonel Apichat Wannako, Commander of the Kho Hong police station, reminded foreign visitors to respect Thai local traffic laws.

He urged tour guides and travel operators that cater to Malaysian, Indonesian, and Singaporean tourists to ensure their clients are informed and follow Thai traffic regulations.

