[Watch] 2 Men Climbed Over Car Roof In Moving Traffic, Allegedly Switching Seats

Two men shocked drivers on the road after they allegedly switch seats in a moving car on the highway.

In the video uploaded on DashCam Owners Malaysia Facebook page, a man in a white shirt started clambering out of a red car from the driver’s window onto the roof.

He then slid over the other side of the car and got in through the passenger’s window.

Soon, another man in a black shirt followed suit, scooting across the car roof to get to the other side of the moving vehicle.

According to Kwong Wah, the incident is believed to have happened on 14 May around 6.43pm along the Cyberjaya-Putrajaya Expressway.

Netizens criticised the men for endangering their lives and others on the road while some wondered if they were inspired by the Mission Impossible films and Bollywood flicks.

The men’s behaviours perplexed netizens since they could have switched seats inside the car without pulling such a stunt.

Meanwhile, a user said the men might have been challenged by their peers to perform a stunt as TikTok content and said he worry for future generations.

