Police Detain Pamela Ling’s Husband, Court Rejects Remand Application

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The police recently detained Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh’s husband, to assist an ongoing investigation into her disappearance.

According to a report by The Star, Kuala Lumpur chief of police Commissioner Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said Pamela’s husband was detained yesterday (15 May) in the city.

He was brought to the Putrajaya Court for an application for remand, but the court rejected the application. The reason was not disclosed.

“The individual is still in police custody and is being questioned to assist in further investigations,” Rusdi said in a statement.

Who is Pamela Ling?

Pamela, originally from Sibu, Sarawak, is a businesswoman who has been living in Singapore since 2008 where she managed a property management company.

She is married to Datuk Seri Thomas Hah Tiing Siu, a prominent business tycoon in Malaysia and founder of conglomerate Joinland Group Limited.

Just over a month ago, on 9 April, she was allegedly abducted somewhere along the Maju Expressway (MEX highway) while she was on her way to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya.

Before her alleged kidnapping, Pamela and her husband have been at the center of a high-profile legal and and criminal investigation, specifically involving corruption and money laundering.

There have been many speculations over her disappearance, including a possibility that she may have staged her own abduction to escape scrutiny.

Police have also not ruled out the possibility that she may have already fled the country, despite the MACC having already barred her movements to go overseas.

READ MORE: Who Is Pamela Ling, The Missing Datin Seri?

READ MORE: Could Pamela Ling Be Overseas? Authorities Say She Wasn’t Allowed To Travel

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.