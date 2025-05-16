Malaysian Parusuraman Subramaniam Retains Deputy Chairperson Role In FIFA

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association, or more commonly known by its acronym FIFA, has voted on the election or re-election of the chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of the independent committees. Each member will serve a four-year term, overseeing all things football, beach soccer, and futsal.

The lineup should excite Malaysian football fans because Parusuraman Subramaniam still holds the position as the Deputy Chairperson of the Investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, making him the first and only Malaysian to hold a position in FIFA to date. He was selected out of 209 representatives from other countries.

If the name sounds familiar it’s because SAC Parusuraman is currently the head of the Sarawak Police’s Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department. He garnered 139 votes during the 2021 FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland previously, resulting in him serving as the Deputy Chairperson from 2021 to 2025.

Part of his duties as the Deputy Chairperson is to hear and decide cases relating to ethical violations by any football official or player following FIFA legislation.

His peers in the police force have extended their warmest congratulations, noting that his new role is a great recognition and a source of pride for Malaysians.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed that the 76th FIFA Congress will take place on 30 April 2026 in Vancouver, Canada.

