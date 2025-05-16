Japanese Cosplayer Cuts Boyfriend’s Ring Finger & Stores It In Fridge

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A female Japanese cosplayer, Saki Sato, 23, reportedly cut off her boyfriend’s finger and kept it in the fridge so that he would not propose and exchange wedding rings with another.

This gruesome detail came to light in January after the 21-year-old male victim called the police in Osaka regarding an assault.

He claimed that Sato assaulted him after they argued about breaking up and requested for help. When the police arrived at the flat, they found both individuals with the victim suffering injuries on his left cheek and nose.

He then informed the police that she cut off his ring finger and kept it soaked in alcohol in the refrigerator. A police search of the flat confirmed his claim.

Saki Sato. Image: QQ.com

Investigations soon revealed that Sato has a controlling nature despite her sweet, innocent look, something which drew the victim to her in the first place.

The victim allegedly met Sato in 2023 when he was 19 years old and still a secondary school student. He was interested with Sato’s cosplay activities and instantly fell in love with her sweet and cute appearance.

He pursued her and they eventually entered a romantic relationship. They moved in together last July and little did he know, his nightmares were about to begin.

He was soon subjected to her controlling nature; she would keep his bankbook and phone and he could only use them with permission.

She claimed she prefer gentle, obedient ‘’soft boys’’ over domineering, macho men.

Last September, she proposed the idea that a man’s nipple would regrow if it was cut and decided to test the theory on him. Feeling afraid, the man complied.

She cut off a part of his left ring finger on 19 October 2024 after shouting that she didn’t want him marrying another woman and exchanging rings. The severed finger was kept in alcohol and stored in the fridge.

The victim explained that he didn’t report the abuse to authorities because he found her too beautiful and could not bring himself to leave her.

Sato has been charged with three counts of assault and was formally indicted on 21 April. However, she denied the charges and claimed her boyfriend cut off his own finger.

In Japanese anime, there’s character trope called yandere, which refers to a person who initially appears sweet, caring, and innocent but later reveals an extreme, often violent and obsessive, devotion to their lover when triggered.

