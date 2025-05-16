2 Gunmen With Combined 87 Prior Offences Dead In Shootout With Cops At Nilai Condo

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A police shootout at a condominium in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, on Thursday (15 May) resulted in two armed suspects being shot to death.

According to Bukit Aman Crime Investigation Department (CID) deputy director (intelligence and operations) Datuk Fadil Marsus, the incident happened at around 10pm, New Straits Times reported.

“Two suspects, both local men aged 29 and 40, were travelling in a silver Toyota when they were intercepted by police personnel.

“During the incident, both suspects were armed and opened fire on the police. A police vehicle was damaged by the gunfire but fortunately, no officers were injured,” Fadil told reporters.

He believes the suspects were part of a robbery syndicate that have been targeting residential homes, courier service collection centers, and convenience stores in Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Perak, and Kuala Lumpur.

According to Fadil, the 40 year old suspect had 76 violent and drug-related offences on record, while the younger suspect had 11 prior offences.

“We do not rule out the possibility that the suspects were involved with secret societies, based on their use of firearms and involvement in drug-related activities,” he said, adding that investigations are ongoing to track down remaining members of the group.

An armed suspect was shot dead in Penang at four in the morning on the same day

In a separate case, police shot dead a 35-year-old man after he opened fire at officers during a crime prevention operation in Bayan Lepas, Penang.

According to Malay Mail, Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the incident occurred around 4.05am on Thursday, when police officers approached a parked car along Jalan Lintang Jambul.

In a statement, Hamzah said officers from the CID were on patrol when they noticed the vehicle and moved in to conduct a check. As the officers identified themselves, the man came out of the vehicle and started shooting at them. In self defence, the officers returned fire and the suspect was killed at the scene.

Police found a pistol with three rounds of ammunition, an iron rod, two rattan sticks, two machetes, 15 packets of methamphetamine weighing about 22.5 grams, a signal jammer, and various tools and clothing believed to be used for breaking and entering after they searched the deceased’s car.

The dead suspect was believed to be Malaysian, with prior records for 19 criminal offences and 15 drug-related offences, Hamzah said.

Police later arrested seven men and one woman in connection with the case, and found four of the suspects to have prior criminal records, while the other four do not.

With the arrest of the suspects, police believe they have solved 25 cases of robbery, housebreaking, and laundromat break-ins around Penang that have caused estimated losses of RM500,000.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, which carries a jail term of up to 20 years, and Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1960 which provides a maximum sentence of seven years’ imprisonment.

