Woman Heartbroken To Find Escaped Indoor Cat Bloody And Beaten, Elderly Neighbour Arrested

On 13 May, a woman in Segamat, Johor claimed that her cat, Manis, was almost killed by a neighbour as she was about to head to work.

Posting on Facebook, she said she noticed around 11.12am that her cat wasn’t in their Taman Yayasan home. She tried searching for her cat outside, even asking some neighbours and searched all the lanes in the housing area.

While walking back home, she noticed an uncle prodding something in the drain. When he saw her, he retreated into his house, and his behaviour triggered her instincts, prompting her to check the drain.

Her heart sank when she found her cat in the drain, claiming that the man had tried to drown her cat. The cat appeared to have been beaten badly on the head and had a bloody face.

The woman lodged a police report and the man was arrested the next day. According to the police, CCTV camera footage showed the man throwing the cat on the ground and then throwing the feline into the compound of an uninhabited house.

The man in his 70s admitted that he attacked the cat because he felt the cat was a disturbance.

The cat has been sent to the vet for treatment and observation. The woman said the cat is still stressed and nervous but has been eating a bit. It’s likely the cat would need an X-ray due to the injuries sustained from the attack.

The case will be investigated under Section 428 of the Penal Code, Section 29(1) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The police encourages anyone with information regarding the case to contact the nearest police station or call IPD Segamat’s hotline at 07-9324222.

