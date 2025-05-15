Six Arrested After Punk Vocalist Assaulted At Johor Concert — Dispute Allegedly Tied To Past Grudge

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A punk rock show took a violent turn over the weekend, and now six men have been detained following a police crackdown after a video of the brutal assault went viral.

The chaos erupted after a performance at a skinhead concert in City Plaza, Johor Bahru on Sunday night, when the lead vocalist of punk band Armpunk Sindicate was attacked by several men. The band later claimed the attack stemmed from the vocalist’s failure to “greet and kiss the hands” of senior attendees.

Image: Johor Bahru South district police

According to Johor Bahru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat, three suspects were picked up late Monday night (12 May) in Johor Baru and Segamat. The other three were nabbed the next day in the same districts. The men, aged between 28 and 40, are now in custody, Malay Mail reported.

Authorities also seized six mobile phones believed to contain evidence related to the incident.

“The victim, the vocalist for Armpunk Sindicate from Ampang, Selangor, was attacked by several men using metal trash cans. The cause of the incident is believed to be from an old misunderstanding that occurred between the main suspect and the victim during a music event in Ampang last year,” Raub said.

Tensions boiled over during a Saturday night (10 May) performance by another band, Remember 69 Rundown, when the attack reportedly took place near a gym close to the venue.

As the case gained traction online, police began probing the viral footage even before the victim filed a report – social media, once again, proving to be a powerful catalyst for accountability.

Among the suspects, several already had criminal records, and two tested positive for drugs — one for general drug use, another specifically for marijuana.

They’re now being investigated under several laws, including Section 148 of the Penal Code for armed rioting, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for misuse of social media networks, and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for introducing drugs into the body.

All six have been remanded for four days while investigations continue, and more arrests could follow.

Meanwhile, the victim, who suffered head and facial injuries, is reportedly recovering as an outpatient at Ampang Hospital.

