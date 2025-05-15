Meet Wagyu’s Kelantan Cousin – The Kelgyu

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We’ve all heard of wagyu. It’s the name that adds a “premium” touch to many of Malaysia’s beef dishes of late.

Pizza, but make it wagyu and a hefty price tag is automatically justified.

Understandably, wagyu is expensive because it is beef imported from Japan, if we’re talking about the OG wagyu. Of course nowadays wagyu cattle is bred all over the world, with one of the cheaper alternatives coming from Australia.

Originally, wagyu refers to four Japanese cattle breeds known for their intense marbling, tenderness, and rich flavour.

The word literally means “Japanese cow” (wa = Japanese, gyu = cow).

Kelantan is embarking on a project to breed local “wagyu” and apparently they’re calling it Kelgyu.

Projek ini merupakan salah satu dari projek dibawah Program Pengukuhan Keterjaminan Makanan Tahun 2024 : Mengoptimumkan Penggunaan Tanah dengan Kerjasama Kerajaan Negeri Kelantan dan Kementerian Pertanian dan Keterjaminan Makanan serta keterlibatan strategik antara Jabatan Perkhidmatan Veterinar Negeri Kelantan (JPVNK) dan KelFarm Sdn. Bhd.

Translation wise, this just becomes Kelantan + Cow. However, the project with Kelfarm Sdn Bhd involves wagyu.

It is said that Kelfarm has the potential to become the pioneer in Kelantan’s local wagyu beef industry.

This follows the opening of their new cattle farm in Seribong, Limbat, Kota Bharu.

Kelantan’s State Executive Councillor for Agriculture, Agri-Food Industry, and Commodities DatukTuan Mohd Saripudin Tuan Ismail said the initiative is part of a project under the 2024 Food Security Strengthening Programme, which emphasises optimizing land use.

“This project is being implemented in collaboration with the Kelantan State Government, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM), and with the strategic involvement of the Kelantan State Department of Veterinary Services (JPVNK),” he said in a social media post recently.

Mohd Saripudin hopes Kelgyu can become a key leader in strengthening the position of local wagyu products in the market, particularly in Kelantan.

