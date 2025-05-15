Free Entry For 19 Museums This Sunday In Celebration of National Museum Day

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you’re a culture vulture without plans this Sunday, here’s an idea that won’t cost you a cent.

In conjunction with National Museum Day, all 19 museums under the Malaysian Museum Department (JMM) will be open to the public for free on 18 May (Sunday), as announced by the National Unity Minister, Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, through his Facebook page.

Museums play an important role in preserving culture and history as they collect and and protect objects from the past that help us learn about our heritage.

Museums also help us understand how life was before and how it changed over time.

If we want museums to keep preserving our history, we need to visit and support them more often.

Photo: National Museum Gallery

Aaron urged everyone in his Facebook post, to explore the richness of history, cultural diversity, and the spirit of unity that form the core of Malaysia’s identity.

“From north to south, and east to west, museums serve as a bridge between past heritage and future hopes, connecting communities through spirit of unity and love of history. Let’s visit JMM museums across the country and celebrate our heritage together,” he added.

Some of the museums you can visit include:

National Museum (Kuala Lumpur)

National Automobile Museum (Sepang)

Bujang Valley Archaeological Museum (Kedah)

Malaysia Architecture Museum (Melaka)

See the full list of 19 museums you can visit for free here.

READ MORE: Weekend Recharge: New & Fun Activities Happening In The City

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.