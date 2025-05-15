Final Destination Moment In Kelantan, Car Goes “Nope” And Makes U-Turn

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Are we all really in control of our lives? Or is our existence actually just chaos and everything that happens or will happen to us is decided by fate?

Moments such as the one seen in a video uploaded on TikTok by @notcikguleo recently made us wonder how some people seem to have a bottomless bag of luck.

In the video, a lorry could be seen carrying stacks of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) tanks. You know, the ones we use in our kitchens to light the stove?

A white Perodua Viva could be seen trailing behind the cargo lorry after passing a traffic light. As both vehicles approach a low overpass, the lorry driver seems to have misjudged the height of its cargo.

As expected, the highly-stacked tanks of LPG hit the overpass and everything came tumbling down.

The Viva behind the lorry? Not a scratch. Well, at least not physically. The compact car’s driver immediately learned a lesson on following too close to a large cargo lorry, and probably in fear of another possible calamity, they immediately made a u-turn to get away from the scene.

Although we may not hear it, the Viva driver’s actions definitely screamed “Nope!”.

A little bit of good fortune, and a whole lot of survival instincts

Many TikTok users related the incident to popular horror movie franchise Final Destination, where a character would receive a vision of their death, cheats it, and it comes for them later in creative ways, suggesting that there’s no way to outrun the grim reaper.

Some said the Viva’s driver had exceptional survival skills and common sense, which is contrary to the characters in the Final Destination movies who seem to have the survival insticts of tissue paper.

Speaking of Final Destination, the latest instalment is set to hit cinemas on 16 May!

The sixth movie in the series, Final Destination: Bloodlines, stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a college student who inherits her grandmother’s sudden premonition about death, and tries to save her family members after they start dying one by one.

As a reminder to parents with young children, the movie is rated 18 and our local cinemas have promised that there will be no cuts, no zooms, no crops and no mutes.

That means the movie’s gory and violent content will be shown in its full glory. Adults only!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.