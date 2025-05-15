Dogs Van & Perry Praised For Helping To Stop Animal Smuggling At Airport

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two Belgian Malinois sniffer dogs, Van and Perry, were praised for helping the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) prevent protected wildlife worth RM5.4 million from being smuggled out of the country.

From January 2023 to March 2025, Malaysia Airports lent Perhilitan the two sniffer dogs in the operation to curb animal smuggling.

According to Harian Metro, the operation managed to rescue both local and exotic species of tortoises, snakes, birds, and primates.

Perhilitan director-general, Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim, said smugglers often try to ship these animals to South Asia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Some common animals that are smuggled include gibbons, iguanas, birds, snakes, and tortoises.

To date, there were attempts to smuggle in as many as 4,200 exotic animals, a 42% increase compared to 2023.

Abdul Kadir shared that these animals were often packed into plastic containers, wrapped in a box, or wrapped with tape before being checked in as luggage.

Fortunately, Perhilitan and the other agencies involved managed to intercept this tactic at the cargo zones.

He added that animal smuggling puts our animal species population, especially the endangered ones, at risk.

Malaysia Airports assured the public their commitment to continue fighting the inhumane crime of smuggling animals.

Over in the comments, many praised and thanked the dogs, Van and Perry, for doing a great job. They also praised overall dogs for being helpful, especially in emergency situations.

