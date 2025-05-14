Lorry Driver Involved In FRU Crash Has Criminal Records, Including Rape

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On the morning of 13 May 2025, a stone-laden lorry collided into a vehicle carrying members of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) and killed nine of them. The crash reportedly occurred due to a faulty steering wheel on the cargo truck.

Amidst ongoing investigations, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay confirmed that the lorry driver involved in the crash has multiple criminal records related to drugs, theft, and rape, New Straits Times reported.

“All cases resulted in convictions. A urine test came back negative. Despite online claims that he had consumed ketum, no traces of ketum were found, and his urine tests were clean,” Ayob said during a press conference at the Hilir Perak police headquartes yesterday.

The 45-year-old lorry driver is reported to be brought to court today (14 May) for a remand hearing.

DPM says truck company must also be held accountable, not just the driver

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stressed that the incident could have been avoided, if the vehicle had undergone proper inspection at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Center (Puspakom).

“Inital reports indicated there was a technical problem involving the lorry carrying a load of sand, which lost control due to a malfunctioning steering system. Therefore, we should not place the blame solely on the lorry driver, but also hold the owner of the lorry company accountable.

“In this situation, strict inspections must be carried out, as well as urine tests and checks for alcohol use,” he told reporters after chairing the Cabinet Committee meeting on Road Safety and Traffic Congestion.

A dark day repeats itself

Coincidentally, the fatal crash happened on the 56th anniversary of Malaysia’s most brutal racial riot, which also involved FRU officers.

In 1969, the infamous May 13 incident forced the government to deploy members of the FRU, which is directly under control of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The riots came in the aftermath of Malaysia’s 1969 General Elections, where violent conflicts between the Malays, Chinese, and Indians occurred openly in the streets of Kuala Lumpur.

The trouble began when opposition parties Democratic Action Party (DAP) and the Malaysian People’s Movement Party (Gerakan) cut heavily into the Alliance Party’s (the ruling coalition at the time) majority in parliamentary elections.

The riots began at dusk, beginning with fistfights that escalated into armed conflicts. Image: Perdana Leadership Foundation

FRU officers were despatched alongside the Malaysian Army to control the emergency.

The government officially announced the number of casualties as 196, although international sources suggested a death toll of around 600. To this day, the exact number of people killed in the May 13 riots is still under dispute.

Image: Democracy Without Consensus: Communalism and Political Stability in Malaysia by Karl Von Vorys

