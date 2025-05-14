Fazura, Brother Finally “Break Silence” – Will Appear In Court Regarding Hijab Supplier’s RM4.65 Million Debt Claim

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Since news broke that celebrity Nur Fazura Sharifuddin has been named in a lawsuit by a hijab supplier over unpaid debt, she has kept mum and not addressed the allegation.

Fazura has been active on her social media, even hosting a live session on TikTok to sell her hijab line in conjunction with Teacher’s Day.

She has however chosen not to answer any questions publicly regarding the RM4.65 million debt owed by Tudung Fazura to supplier Obor Holding.

In the latest update on the case, we have been made to understand that Fazura, named as the fourth defendant in the lawsuit, and her brother Ahmad Faiz Sharifuddin, named as the third defendant have engaged the services of legal firm Low and Partners.

On behalf of their clients, the law firm responded to Obor Holding’s lawsuit to inform that they have filed a memorandum of appearance at the Kuala Lumpur High Court for both.

There is no information on when the case is due for mention.

We previously reported that according to a statement of claim we sighted, Obor Holding Sdn Bhd, owner of Feline Malaysia, alleged that Pink Fate Sdn Bhd—commonly known to be co-founded by Fazura—was supplied with headscarves worth RM7,330,197.04 since June 2022.

However, Pink Fate has only paid RM2,680,167.90, leaving an outstanding balance of RM4.65 million owed to Feline.

Obor Holding also claimed it has faced increasing difficulty collecting payments since December 2023.

In the lawsuit, Pink Fate was named as the first defendant and Fazfit Sdn Bhd as the second defendant.

The statement of claim added that although Faiz later handed over a cheque co-signed with Fazura worth RM1 million on 3 September 2024, Obor Holding was unable to cash it—the cheque bounced, and they received a Return Cheque Advice notice from the bank.

Obor Holding further clarified that all these transactions occurred while Fazura was still a director, before she stepped down from her role at Pink Fate in January 2025. However, her brother Faiz remains a director.

Fazura’s fans show support

Even as she battles the claim, her TikTok live sale session last Friday was reportedly a sold out affair, according to Astro Gempak.

Her fans have been showing their support for her by way of messages left on her Instagram posts.

One user commented: “Jom order ramai2 bantu Faz settlekan hutang..Time ni la fans kena bersatu..marii.“

Many others prayed for her to get through this tough time.

