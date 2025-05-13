[Watch] Punk Band Vocalist Beaten Up After At Gig In Johor Bahru

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The lead vocalist of a local punk band was severely beaten up by a group of men outside of a restroom, after performing a gig in Wadi Hana, Johor Bahru.

Footage of the incident captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) has since gone viral on social media.

Six men could be seen waiting just outside the restroom door waiting for Zed, the vocalist of Armpunk Sindicate, to come out.

As Zed left the restroom, a bald man dressed in black grabbed him by the arm and threw him to the floor before repeatedly punching him. The other men watched for a few seconds before dragging Zed across the floor towards another door.

Later in the video, the bald man pulled something out of his jacket but the item is obscured. It’s believed that he was attempting to pull out a weapon but his friends stopped him from using it on Zed.

They then pulled Zed through another door where he is just out of view, before the bald man picked up a nearby metal trash can and used it to continue beating the vocalist.

Johor Bahru South district police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said an investigation paper has been opened under Section 148 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act, Kosmo! reported.

Armpunk Sindicate claimed that the group had allegedly assaulted Zed after he did not “kiss” their hands when he greeted them earlier (this is a Malay custom to touch your forehead on an older person’s hand when you salam them). They also claimed that during the gig, someone had splashed urine at them while they were performing on stage.

After the incident, the band shared multiple anti-bullying messages on their official social media pages, reminding everyone that music and art scenes are a safe space with no tolerance for violence.

They also identified two of the men involved in the assault as “Toyol” and “Chak”.

At the time of writing, no suspects have been arrested yet, while the band and Zed have received support from fans who stand in solidarity against bullying and gangsterism.

