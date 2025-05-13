“I Can’t Bear To Watch” Says Daughter Of Hit And Run Victims, Driver Sentenced To Fine And Jail

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman expressed how she couldn’t bear to watch a video of her parents, who were on a motorcycle, get knocked over by a pickup truck in a hit and run incident that happened recently.

Last Saturday (10 May) afternoon, dashcam footage of a black Nissan Navara 4X4 pickup truck knocking down a motorcycle near the Duta toll plaza on the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) went viral on social media.

The rider sustained multiple injuries including a fractured collarbone and an ankle injury. His wife who was riding pillion suffered a broken ankle, fractured right ribs, and a brain hemmorhage.

The couple were sent to Hospital Sungai Buloh to receive treatment,

Their daughter, Farah Natasya Faizal, said she had received a WhatsApp text message from her mother at 2.54pm that day, informing her that she and her father were approaching the Duta toll plaza, Harian Metro reported.

Farah’s parents were en route from Alor Setar, Kedah, to meet a relative in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur.

In an interview with television channel TV3, she said “I had just showered and immediately replied to her message. I even went downstairs to get them since we live in a condominium. But when it started to rain heavily, I began to feel uneasy”.

After her messages went unanswered, she said she began to feel anxious and tried to call her mother. Eventually, her cousin answered her phone call and informed her that her parents had been involved in an accident.

She then rushed to the scene and witnessed the tragic scene herself where her father was lying down on the road, while her mother was half conscious in an ambulance.

“I asked mum (after the accident) to respond, but she didn’t open her eyes, and wasn’t speaking. I followed her to the hospital. At the hospital, she didn’t respond at all. She only moved her finger a little bit,” Farah said.

The owner of the pickup truck claims that it wasn’t him who was driving

Through a video shared on social media recently, the truck’s registered owner claimed that he wasn’t the one driving the vehicle when the incident occurred. He insists that his 4X4 pickup was driven by “someone else” at the time, although he didn’t specify who exactly.

He expressed regret towards the incident and urged members of the public not to spread his personal information online.

On 11 May, a man suspected to be the driver of the Nissan Navara pickup truck was arrested and was on remand for two days, Malay Mail reported.

According to a report by New Straits Times, the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa confirmed that the driver who hit the motorcycle was not the truck’s owner.

Police initially probed claims that the driver was racing with other pickup trucks on the road leading to the Duta toll plaza.

The driver has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and a hefty fine

The Magistrate’s Court sentenced 32-year-old car accessories salesman K. Darmaraju to 30 days in prison and a fine of RM12,000 for his reckless driving which caused serious injuries to the couple on the motorbike.

The Vibes reported that the court ordered his jail sentence to commence on the day of his arrest on 11 May.

