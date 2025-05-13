Could Pamela Ling Be Overseas? Authorities Say She Wasn’t Allowed To Travel

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The detailed investigation into Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh’s alleged abduction is currently underway, and it includes the possibility that she might have fled outside Malaysia.

Putrajaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Aidi Sham Mohamed stated that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has restricted Ling’s movement after a media inquiry about an investigation into whether she may have fled abroad using counterfeit documents.

“Pamela’s movements to abroad had been blocked by the MACC when they were carrying out investigations on Pamela,” Aidi Sham told reporters.

He also stated the police would record statements from Pamela’s children, as well as related witnesses at the Malaysian embassy in Singapore in the near future.

“Interpol is currently arranging the process. A total of 27 individuals have been questioned to assist in the investigation to date,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, police had also said that they were not ruling out the possibility of her orchestrating her own kidnapping. However, Pamela’s family has expressed doubts and challenged the staged abduction theory.

Pamela, who is married to a prominent businessman, has been at the center of a high-profile legal and criminal investigation for alleged corruption and money laundering offenses.

On 9 April, she was allegedly abducted while on her way to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya.

Her brother, Simon Ling Wan Siong, claimed that three cars intercepted the e-hailing vehicle she was in somewhere along the Maju Expressway (MEX), and the abductors forced Pamela into one of their cars before fleeing the scene.

