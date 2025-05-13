Bukit Bintang Fast Food Workers Allegedly Assaulted A Homeless Man

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent video on Twitter posted by @reyky4uu showed what appeared to be a homeless man being assaulted by several fast food chain staff members.

The video was claimed to have been recorded by the user’s friend, who seemed to be a bystander at the scene.

The incident allegedly took place outside an outlet in Bukit Bintang, where the homeless man was seen sitting on the floor minding his own business when a group of three men, believed to be the store’s staff, approached him.

tolong viralkan pekerja mcd bukit bintang ni!! nak halau homeless cakap elok ii apa barang siak kau sepak orang tu bodoh ?? ni mcd bukit bintang @McDMalaysia tolong ambil tindakan pic.twitter.com/HpB4Mx4jrV — Aeyish 🧣 (@reyky4uu) May 12, 2025

During the encounter, the employees were seen mocking and making fun of the man, and one of them eventually kicked him in the body.

The powerless man on the ground seemed confused by the action and didn’t know how to react.

Before the start of the recording, it was alleged that the men had been stepping on him, kicking him, and even throwing sandals at him while he was sleeping.

Why was he treated so harshly?

The video has since gone viral and sparked outrage across social media, with netizens demanding justice for the homeless man.

Many are urging the police and the fast food chain to take quick and serious action.

