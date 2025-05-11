Hit And Run: Pick-Up Crashes Into Motorcycle On NKVE

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A black Nissan Navaro 4×4 pickup truck rammed a motorcycle on the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) on Saturday (10 May) at around 2.30pm when it overtook another car through the left lane, instead of the right.

Dashcam footage from another motorcycle, which has since gone viral, caught the incident where the pickup truck hit the rear right side of the motorbike, sending the rider and a pillion sliding down the road.

Through the video, the rider can be seen getting up after the crash and limping, while his wife was lying unconscious on the road. The riders behind them immediately stopped and redirected traffic to prevent the passed out woman from being run over.

Social media users have expressed their anger towards the truck driver, who did not even stop after he ran the motorcyclists down. The driver’s personal information such as his full name, home address, and licence plate number has since been shared by netizens on various social media platforms.

The driver allegedly went to make a police report after the incident, and a screenshot of his alleged report has also been spread online.

In the screenshot, the driver claimed the motorcyclist had swerved into his lane, causing him to hit them.

One user on Threads also revealed that the driver is affiliated with a 4×4 pickup truck enthusiast group.

Efforts to contact the team for comments was unsuccessful, as their social media pages have been disabled.

