Who Is Pamela Ling, The Missing Datin Seri?

The name Pamela Ling has been making news headlines lately, but who is she exactly? And why is her disappearance such a high-profile case?

To get everyone up to speed, she was reported missing on 9 April after failing to arrive at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya for a scheduled meeting.

According to recent news reports, police believe there are eight suspects involved in the abduction after they managed to track the abductors’ movements through various CCTV footage.

However, she is still not found and investigations are still ongoing.

As of 8 May, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said he believes she is still alive and in Malaysia, The Edge reported.

Who is Pamela Ling exactly?

Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh is a 42-year-old businesswoman who has been at the center of a high-profile legal and criminal investigation since her sudden disappearance.

Originally from Sibu, Sarawak, Pamela has resided in Singapore since 2008, where she managed a property management company.

She is married to Datuk Seri Thomas Hah Tiing Siu, a prominent Sarawakian businessman and founder of the Joinland Group, a conglomerate with interests in property development, plantations, agriculture, and insurance across Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, and Australia.

Allegations of corruption and money laundering

According to one report by The Malay Mail, since May 2024, both Ling and her husband have been under investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Singapore’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) for alleged corruption and money laundering offenses.

In January 2025, Ling was arrested in Singapore and repatriated to Malaysia, where she was remanded for investigation and later released on bail.

On April 7, 2025, Ling filed a judicial review at the High Court challenging the MACC’s actions, alleging unlawful arrest and remand, and claiming that the agency exerted pressure on her to resolve private disputes with her estranged husband.

Her family lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo, claimed Pamela was repeatedly arrested, remanded, and subjected to travel restrictions without clear legal basis or explanation, and was also questioned at least nine times, Free Malaysia Today reported.

“Records show that MACC subjected Ling to a sustained and systematic campaign of pressure,” said Sangeet, claiming that MACC has remained notably silent since Ling’s disappearance.

“How is it that an agency so invested in her whereabouts has now chosen to say nothing about her disappearance? No public statement has been issued on the circumstances of her last scheduled attendance.

“No clarification has been offered as to whether MACC flagged any risk to her safety despite knowing that she was involved in sensitive financial and matrimonial disputes locally and in Singapore, involving alleged fraudulent transfers of company shares, alongside a suit for the division of a substantial pool of matrimonial assets,” she asked.

Meanwhile, MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki refuted the claims, stating that Ling’s alleged abduction took place on a public road and was beyond the agency’s control, reported the New Straits Times.

She was abducted en route to MACC and was last seen on the MEX highway

Pamela’s disappearance came to light when her brother, Simon Ling Wan Siong, claimed in a statement that his sister had been abducted.

He said Pamela messaged her lawyer through WhatsApp at 1.57pm on the day of her disappearance to inform that she was on her way to MACC, and that she will arrive at 2.08pm. She was travelling to MACC by Grab from her residence in Cheras.

Simon claimed that the e-hailing vehicle she was in was intercepted by three other cars on the Maju Expressway (MEX), and she was allegedly forced to get into one of them.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Rusdi said that the suspects’ cars bore false registration plates and the abductors were wearing police-style vests, The Edge reported.

“The vests resemble those used by the police in special operations, but we can confirm no such operation by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) at the time or location of the incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said police have recorded statements of over 16 people, including Pamela’s husband.

At time of press, no suspects have been arrested yet.

