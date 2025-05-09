Outrage As Malaysian Couple Who Recorded Their Reaction To Screaming Child Suggests Sleeping Meds

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

TikTok user Aeryll (@aeryllfamee) shared a video showing how he and his wife allegedly suffered during a ferry ride from Langkawi to Kuala Kedah.

Aeryll explained that the both of them frequently travel from Kelantan to Kuala Kedah, Langkawi, and Penang for work. Unfortunately, their recent trip was marred by another person’s child crying for almost an hour in the ferry while his wife suffered fever and a migraine.

Aeryll wrote in his caption that parents should do something to prevent their child from throwing a tantrum, citing how he would have been pinched for throwing a public tantrum when he was a child.

@aeryllfamee ‼️Triggered Warning‼️ Real life experience yg jadi time dlm ferry. Kami ulang alik atas urusan kerja, Kelantan – Kuala Kedah – Langkawi – Kuala Kedah – Penang – Kelantan drive and nasib tak baik time hari blk dr Langkawi – Kuala Kedah wife tengah demam panas, muntah non stop and menahan migraine tu yg aku kasi gula2. Kalau bayi faham tapi masalahnya dah besar budaknya siap blh cakap apa yg dia nak. Aku dulu kalau buat hal tempat awam hbis dah kena cubit tapi budak ni mak bapak dia boleh pulak ( iye sayang sayang sayang ) if sekejap takpe tapi ini dkt sejam lebih sampai mengganggu satu ferry, tp that kid diam after dpt apa yg dia nak tu pun after sejam lebih menangis and meraung. lain pulak kalau anaknya oku or baby kita faham lah juga tapi ni alhamdulillah sihat je siap boleh menjawab apa yang dia nak tanpa pelat ikut size 6-7 tahun. Dalam video ni aku takde mengaibkan mana2 pihak. Even muka parents and budak tu pun aku tk tunjuk dalam video ni. Just aku and wife. “Bisinglah” mulut wife aku pun tak bergerak. Ini sekadar awareness and tlg ambik dr side yg positive Memang mak bapak sekarang ni berlembut sangat dgn anak ke ? Sampai anak pijak kepala, taknak dgr cakap parents and TOLONG jgn bgi alasan biasalah budak2 . Aku pun pernah budak juga bukannya lahir terus besar gedabak dan dari dia budak lah kena ajar sperti peribahasa “melentur buluh biar dari rebungnya”. So Solutionnya ape? Parents yang anaknya kuat tantrum, apa yg korang buat utk distract anak korang? Boleh sharekan tips korang? Mana tahu membantu utk yang bakal menjadi parents nanti or yg deal dgn anak fruits Selain dari alasan (biasalah budak2 / ada anak nanti tahu lah ). If got solution tolong kongsi supaya yang lain dapat manfaat bukan nak triggered tak tentu hala. Bukannya mendoakan keburukan atas orang lain. Peace no war 😊 ♬ original sound – Aeryll

He said he would have understood if the child was disabled but claimed the problematic child looked like a healthy 6 or 7 years old and spoke clearly.

He then asked the public to give parents suggestions on how to manage their child and made another video regarding that. While he has some valid points, what he said in the comments later was shocking and drew immediate criticism.

In response to another user, Aeryll said parents could give their children controlled sleeping medication if they know their children would throw a tantrum or act out.

Another TikTok user Dr Irma Izzati (@drirmaizzati) said she hoped Aeryll would not get a child until he improves his knowledge about childcare. She explained that what he shared was dangerous and he doesn’t deserve to be a parent. Irma also advised Aeryll to take down his videos.

However, Aeryll tried to clarify that he meant to say that sleeping medication should be given to children who are prone to seasickness or airsickness. He added that parents could consult with doctors and pharmacists for the right medication and dosage.

His opinions shocked many people and they told him that every child responds differently to a parent’s stern words. They believe Aeryll doesn’t know how caring for children is truly like since he hasn’t any of his own while some believe he should stay childfree.

Upon reflection and gaining parental experience, a father acknowledged a past perspective similar to Aeryll’s, recognizing its inaccuracies. He advised Aeryll that despite meticulous preparation and precautions, unforeseen circumstances may arise.

Some people also explained that not every child who looks healthy are not disabled. Some disabilities are not visible to the naked eye.

Meanwhile, he was also advised not to share public spaces with children if he and his wife couldn’t regulate themselves around children. They said the couple should have chartered their own private transportation if they weren’t ready to deal with other people and potential noises.

