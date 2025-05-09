New Crab Just Dropped: Malaysians Already Asking If Can Make Kam Heong

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A new species of vampire crab was recently identified at Gunung Jerai, Kedah.

According to a paper published by the Raffles Bulletin of Zoology, the freshwater crab has been named Geosesarma bunian, with bunian referring to “hidden people of the forest”.

It says that the orang bunian – supernatural beings who dwell in forests – are often described as beautifully-dressed. The naming convention alludes to the beautiful colours of the Geosesarma crab that has escaped scientific attention until now.

Besides its colour, the crab’s next most distinctive feature is its quadrate carapace – a square-shaped top shell compared to the more common round or oval-shaped shells found on most crabs.

Image: Raffles Bulletin of Zoology

Image: Raffles Bulletin of Zoology

The crab makes its rounds on social media and Malaysians are already asking if it’s edible

In true Malaysian fashion, the first thing that comes to everyone’s minds is whether the crab can be eaten or not.

As citizens of a Southeast Asian nation, we really shouldn’t be surprised with this query.

Perhaps the first thing one should ask is whether the species is an endangered one or not. It’s simply a matter of ethics before we go munching an animal to extinction.

How are you guys saying “boleh makan tak?” to this newly discovered species that’s probably endangered? 😭 https://t.co/WG7RU71tJJ — aidil (@climateaidil) May 9, 2025

However, some believe it’s a valid question. After all, humans have been living off the land (and sea) for millions of years.

Still, conservation efforts to prevent an extinction of a species is serious business. Besides, doesn’t the Geosesarma bunian crab look too cute to eat? Some on social media seem to think so.

The Raffles Bulletin of Zoology is a peer-reviewed open-access scientific journal published by the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum at the National University of Singapore.

Authors Peter K.L. Ng, S. Khadijah-Ahmad, and Amirrudin B. Ahmad published the paper titled “On a new species of vampire crab from the Geosesarma foxi speciesgroup (Crustacea: Brachyura: Sesarmidae) in northern Peninsular

Malaysia” on 19 March, 2025, about the newly-discovered vampire crab found 1,100 meters above sea level at Gunung Jerai, Kedah.

