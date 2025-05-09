Cops Not Ruling Out Pamela Ling Planned Self-Kidnap, Family Questions Seriousness Of Investigation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The police have not ruled out the possibility that Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh, the missing witness in a Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) case, has orchestrated her own kidnapping.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said they believe she’s still in the country based on immigration records. The records showed that Ling last departed Malaysia for Singapore in January. She was allegedly abducted while on her way to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on 9 April.

Rusdi said the police will eliminate these possibilities one by one during their investigation. He added that CCTV footage showed five vehicles, instead of three as initially reported, were involved in Ling’s abduction. The five vehicles apparently used cloned number plates and the original vehicle owners confirmed they were in possession of their vehicles at the time of the incident.

Ling’s family questioned the police’s theory that she staged her own disappearance, citing that the police’s suggestion is nothing more than a distraction.

If this is the theory being pursued, it is hoped that there are compelling reasons for advancing it. Otherwise, it risks being nothing more than a distraction. If she was approached by individuals she believed to be police officers, her compliance is not only understandable, it is entirely expected. Sangeet Deo Kaur

The family’s lawyer, Sangeet Kaur Deo, said it has been a month and the family received no real updates or urgency from the authorities. Sangeet said the family only known what’s reported in the media and reserves the right to question the seriousness of the investigation.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.