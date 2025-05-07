Kelisa Owner In Malta Praises Malaysian-Made Cars

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When talking about car brands in Malaysia, Proton and Perodua will surely come up because they played a big role in shaping Malaysia’s automotive industry.

Perodua in particular, was established in 1993 and became famous for producing affordable, compact-sized and fuel-saving cars.

Even though Perodua has expanded their market to other Asian countries, it is rare to find their cars in Europe.

Perodua sighted in Malta

However, despite its limited presence in Europe, Perodua Kelisa, one of the brand’s most iconic compact hatchbacks, has been spotted in the Republic of Malta recently, as shared in a Facebook post.

Republic of Malta is an island-country in Southern Europe located in the Mediterranean Sea, between Sicily and North Africa.

That’s a long way from home isn’t it? It shows that Perodua is getting more recognition internationally.

Through a post uploaded on the Motoqar Facebook page, a woman identified as Claudine Alcock stated that she bought the iconic Perodua Kelisa for EUR700, which is around RM3,363.

She has been using the 2005 Perodua Kelisa for about a week now.

Alcock also shared in the Kelisa Owners Facebook group that she had owned other cars too throughout her life, such as Ford Escort, Chevrolet Spark, Kia Picanto and more.

She mentioned that what she particularly likes about those cars is the shape of the Chevrolet Spark and Kia Picanto.

However, overall, she prefers the Perodua Kelisa more stating that the seats are very comfortable and it’s easy to park due to the small size.

Alcock then made a bold claim – she believes that Asian cars are better than European ones.

Well, that says something about our cars. Who knows, maybe we’ll be seeing more Perodua or Proton models pop up throughout Europe in the future with stories like these.

