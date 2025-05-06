Mystery Surrounds Dead Pigeons Found In Ipoh

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Pigeons are commonly found in city areas like public squares, parks, or even under bridges because they are attracted to human activities and the excess food being thrown away.

But what is happening to them in Ipoh?

Dozens of birds were found dead in Ipoh on Sunday (4 May), and the reason behind it is still unknown.

In a video that is circulating on Tiktok recently, the dead pigeons were seen scattered on the ground near the fountain area at the Ipoh Padang.

@sabit_kata59 Pasang saje 5G ratusan merpati & gagak berjatuhan bak kelkatu di bumi Ipoh. Masih tak percaya 5G mendatangkan keburukan?? Macam veksing mendatang kan penyakit & mempercepatkan kematian ♬ suara asli – Kang Miftah

What is the possible cause?

The Perak Veterinary Services Department has began an investigation to determine whether the birds died from diseases such as Avian Influenza, Newcastle Disease, or Avian Adenovirus – all of which had cause many birds’ death in the past.

According to head of the department’s health division, Dr R Pravina Vathi, the incident was reported by the council and a team from the department was sent to check the location at 2:05 pm on the same day.

“When we arrived at the site, we found that most of the carcasses had already been collected by the council’s cleaning team and only a few were found in the drains at the area,” Dr Pravina said in a statement.

The samples of the dead pigeons found were sent to the Veterinary Research Institute (VRI) laboratory for disease testing and to the Chemistry Department to check for possible poisoning yesterday (5 May).

“Based on our observations, most of the pigeons in the area looked healthy and showed no signs of any disease. No additional deaths have been reported as of yesterday, but poisoning still remains as a possible cause while lab tests are ongoing,” Dr Pravina added, as reported by The Star.

Photo: Freepik

She also stated that the city council has been told to alert the department right away if more bird deaths are discovered at the location.

While everyone is curious, the answers will take some time as the results for infectious diseases are expected to be ready in one to two weeks while poison screening results may take up to a month.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.