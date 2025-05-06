Family Seeks Heroine Who Saved Man’s Life With CPR At Kuching Airport

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A family in Kuching is seeking help to contact a woman who helped administer cardiac pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on one of their family members, saving his life in response.

On Wednesday (30 April), a 55-year-old man surnamed Law from Sibu collapsed upon arrival at the Kuching International Airport.

Fortunately for him, the woman who was standing behind him quickly jumped into action and administered CPR on her own for about 30 minutes. She also gave him two shocks using the automated external defibrillator (AED) before help arrived.

He was transferred by public ambulance to the Sarawak General Hospital emergency department and an immediate CT scan showed there was no brain haemorrhage. Doctors suspect Law experienced a near fatal cardiac event.

According to Tang Sie Hing, a cardiologist at the hospital, a coronary angiogram showed two vessels that were 100% blocked. Law underwent an ad hoc coronary angioplasty and his heart stabilised.

Tang said Law regained full consciousness and suffered no neurological deficit. Law’s family is grateful to the woman who helped administer much needed CPR during the crucial time.

By using the AED, Tang said she successfully terminated his pulseless ventricular fibrillation to atrial fibrillation.

The family wants to contact the woman to thank her for her timely intervention as the opposite outcome was unimaginable. Anyone who recognises the woman is encouraged to contact Madam Ngu at 013-804 6882.

Tang also shared that Law was experiencing chest and stomach pains for three days after a recent trip to and fro China.

Law had a scope done on 29 April in Sibu and the pain worsened at 2am on 30 April. He decided to board a flight to Kuching and flew alone. He collapsed upon exiting the domestic arrival hall.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.