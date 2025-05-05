Where Is Pamela Ling? Family Baffled As Woman Goes Missing While On The Way To MACC

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 42-year-old woman known as Pamela Ling, has been reported missing after failing to arrive at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya for a scheduled meeting on 9 April.

Pamela’s brother, Simon said in a statement that his sister was last heard from around 1:57 p.m. when she informed her lawyer through WhatsApp that she was on her way to MACC and was expected to arrive by 2:08 p.m.

She was travelling in a Grab e-hailing vehicle from her residence at Jalan Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

However, Simon alleged the vehicle was intercepted by three other cars, and she was allegedly forced into one of them.

Her mobile phone was last detected at 1:52 p.m. near the Maju Expressway (MEX), close to Pusat Bandar Putra Permai and Pamela has not been seen or heard from since.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa, over the weekend, confirmed that a police report had been filed by the victim’s lawyer in Seri Kembangan.

Rusdi stated that the case is being investigated under Section 365 of the Penal Code for kidnapping or abduction and carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and a fine.

“Statements have been recorded from several witnesses, including officers from the MACC and the victim’s lawyer,” he added.

Simon expressed grave concern for his sister’s safety and urged the public to assist.

“It has been more than 20 days since she vanished.

“The situation is extremely worrying and demands serious attention. Anyone with information, no matter how minor, is urged to come forward and help in locating her,” he said, adding that anyone with information could contact:

•⁠ ⁠012 8867 979 (Father)

•⁠ ⁠012 8866 799 (Brother)

Pamela and her husband are under investigation by MACC under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLA) 2001, according to her lawyer, N Sivananthan, as reported by Malaysiakini.

