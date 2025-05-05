Manufacturer Claims “Tudung FAZURA” Company Owes RM4.65 Million

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There’s no denying that headscarves are one of the most in-demand clothing items in Malaysia. That’s why it’s no surprise the hijab industry has rapidly grown in recent years.

However, behind this booming industry, a headscarf manufacturing factory claims it is facing financial difficulties.

More shockingly, the manufacturer—Feline Malaysia—claims that these issues stem from a debt of nearly RM4.65 million owed by a company owned by popular actress and entrepreneur Nur Fazura Sharifuddin.

Manufacturer Claims Company Owes RM4.65 Million

According to a statement of claim we sighted, Obor Holding Sdn Bhd, owner of Feline Malaysia, alleges that Pink Fate Sdn Bhd—commonly known to be co-founded by Fazura—was supplied with headscarves worth RM7,330,197.04 since June 2022.

However, Pink Fate has only paid RM2,680,167.90, leaving an outstanding balance of RM4.65 million owed to Feline.

Obor Holding also claims it has faced increasing difficulty collecting payments since December 2023.

Fazura and Her Brother Named as Defendants

Besides Pink Fate as the first defendant, the legal document also names Fazfit Sdn Bhd as the second defendant, Fazura’s brother Ahmad Faiz Sharifuddin as the third, and Fazura herself as the fourth defendant.

The document further claims the RM4.65 million debt includes five additional orders made in June and September 2024 amounting to RM3.6 million, despite the previous debts remaining unpaid at that time.

Additionally, the document states that Faiz assured Feline the extra orders were made for the Ministry of Education under the Merdeka Collection initiative.

Our checks found that this program took place in July 2024, in collaboration between the Ministry and Tudung Fazura as part of the 67th Independence Day celebrations.

The claim further states that to reassure Feline of the company’s financial capacity, Faiz and Fazura mentioned they were receiving government payments from previous projects and had strong partnerships with reputable companies such as Boh Plantations Sdn Bhd (BOH), Hotel Movenpick, and the National Cancer Institute (IKN).

Obor Holding further stated that when the additional orders were made, the celebrity and her brother clearly knew—or ought to have known—that the company was relying on their “representations” and was “induced to proceed with fulfilling the orders based on a legitimate expectation that payment would be received for the orders placed” by the Tudung Fazura company.

Obor Holding claims that, due to the assurances given, the manufacturer proceeded to fulfill the additional orders, which were this time delivered to Fazfit Sdn Bhd—known publicly as the company behind Fazura Skincare products.

Unfortunately, their efforts were in vain as no payments were received from any party.

“The outstanding amount was combined with the previous unpaid balance, making the total debt RM4,650,029.14,” the statement reads.

Received Bounced Cheque Worth RM1 Million

The statement adds that although Faiz later handed over a cheque co-signed with Fazura worth RM1 million on 3 September 2024, Obor Holding was unable to cash it—the cheque bounced, and they received a Return Cheque Advice notice from the bank.

Obor Holding further clarified that all these transactions occurred while Fazura was still a director, before she stepped down from her role at Pink Fate in January 2025. However, her brother Faiz remains a director.

When contacted, Obor Holding stated that it is in the process of filing a Judgment in Default against Pink Fate, as the deadline to respond has passed.

We have reached out to Fazura for comments however as at press time, the celebrity, her brother Faiz, and her manager did not respond to TRP’s queries that were sent via WhatsApp.

