Kepong MP Raises Alarm After 5 Kepong Condo Units Shot At

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Five units at First Residence Kepong Baru were allegedly shot at with round metal bullets a few days before Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

According to China Press, all five units are on Block B facing Japan Api-Api. The bullets also reached a unit on the 16th floor, achieving heights of 45m, further than the range of a police pistol and indicating that a high-powered weapon was used.

The bullets were found on balconies, on the roofs, and the ground floor. It also hit the bathroom, kitchen, and living room areas.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng raised the alarm on his official Facebook and Twitter accounts to urge the police to look into the matter.

The condominium manager, Mr Leong, said the damages incurred totalled around RM1,000 per unit.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.