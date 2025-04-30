Marvel’s Thunderbolts Takes Over Merdeka 118, Florence Pugh Talks About Time In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Kuala Lumpur’s skyline got a superhero-sized upgrade this week as Marvel Studios lit up the iconic Merdeka 118 skyscraper with a stunning light projection to promote its upcoming film, Thunderbolts.

The dazzling display is part of a global marketing push for the highly anticipated movie, which is set to bring a darker, edgier side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to the big screen.

In a dramatic twist that has captured the attention of fans and thrill-seekers alike, actress Florence Pugh – who reprises her role as Yelena Belova – performed a daring stunt for the movie by jumping off the 678.9-meter-tall Merdeka 118 tower, currently the second-tallest building in the world.

When news broke that Pugh was here for a shoot last year, it was not immediately publicised that it was for the Thunderbolts movie.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, this marks one of the most high-profile Hollywood filming moments in Malaysia, in recent memory.

Florence Pugh says she loves Malaysian food

In an exclusive clip to promote Thunderbolts shared by Golden Screen Cinemas, Pugh talked about her experience in Malaysia, from jumping off Merdeka 118 to Malaysian food, naturally.

The British actress and Academy Award nominee said her daring stunt was barely rehearsed and called it a “mad, mad experience”.

She then expressed how she loves being in Malaysia, and is enthusiastic about coming back in the future.

“Because the food was insane. I need to learn some of the best dishes but I will 100% try and do something on Cooking With Flo with a Malaysian dish,” she said.

Cooking With Flo is Pugh’s home cooking YouTube channel which she started during the Covid-19 lockdowns and was a way for her to share her love for cooking with her fans while staying at home.

The videos gained popularity for their candid, unscripted style and Pugh’s warm, humorous personality.

A star-studded cast of anti-heroes

Thunderbolts brings together a team of anti-heroes and reformed villains from previous Marvel films. The cast includes returning characters such as Yelena Belova (Black Widow), Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), among others.

Unlike the traditional Avengers team, the Thunderbolts are morally complex figures operating in the grey areas of justice, often taking on missions that fall outside the rules.

The series will explore themes of redemption, power struggles, and government manipulation, as the Thunderbolts are recruited by a covert agency to tackle threats that require more questionable methods than Earth’s mightiest heroes would allow.

With the combination of international star power, jaw-dropping stunts in local landmarks, and Marvel’s signature storytelling, Thunderbolts is expected to be one of the most talked-about series of the year.

The Merdeka 118 projection is scheduled to run until 1 May, offering fans and curious onlookers a glimpse of the Thunderbolts branding high above the Kuala Lumpur skyline.

Thunderbolts is set to be released here tomorrow (1 May).

