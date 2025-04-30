Malaysia Makes History As World No. 1 In Open Data Rankings

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia has been globally recognised for being number 1 in the world (out of 198 countries) for Open Data Inventory (ODIN) 2024/25. This is a historic milestone in Malaysia’s open data and statistical excellence.

Malaysia, scoring an overall score of 90/100, rose above Singapore (2nd), Finland (3rd), Denmark (4th), and Poland (also 4th). The overall score is calculated based on two factors: Malaysia scored 99 for “Openness” and 79 for “Coverage.’’

Previously in 2022, Malaysia ranked 67th out of 195 countries (scoring 59) and 78th out of 187 countries in 2020 (scoring 53).

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said the improved achievement showed the country’s commitment to ensuring official data is comprehensive, high-quality, and easily accessible to all users. It’s a step to move towards more transparent and evidence-based governance.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin (pic left) said the achievement was the result of joint efforts by DOSM and other government agencies working closely to provide timely and reliable data.

This initiative directly strengthens the country’s statistical system by providing high-quality data sets that meet modern analytical needs, while also supporting innovation in academic research and enabling data-driven decision-making. Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin

What’s the benefit of ranking high in ODIN?

Being the top at ODIN, a biennial report by Open Data Watch (ODW), means the country is making strides in improving the accessibility, transparency, and usability of official statistics to make informed and evidence-based decisions regarding governance, policy making and more.

The benefits of accessible data include encouraging civic engagement, promoting innovation and development. The openness also helps to support research and analysis on a wide range of topics which can lead to a deeper understanding of social, economic, and environmental issues.

ODIN helps identify gaps in each country’s statistical offerings and whether the data is available in formats that don’t require costly software to ensure wider access for various users.

