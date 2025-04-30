KPM Staff Behind Jalur Gemilang Error In SPM Report Identified

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said the government has identified the officers involved in the wrong illustration of the Jalur Gemilang in the 2024 SPM report recently.

Shamsul said action is being taken through the Education Ministry and the Public Service Department’s (JPA) disciplinary boards.

The officer below Grade 48 will be handled by the Education Ministry while the one above Grade 48 will be dealt with by JPA.

Shamsul added that any action will be taken under the General Orders and the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

Previously, the AI-generated illustration of the Jalur Gemilang showed the flag incorrectly on two pages of the national SPM report.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek urged for calm while investigation is underway.

READ MORE: Education Ministry Apologises For Two-Star Jalur Gemilang Oversight

This mistake came after two Chinese newspapers, Sin Chew and Kwong Wah Yit Poh, made similar blunders of the national flag.

Not long after, Singapore Lactation Bakes (SLB) also displayed the erroneous Jalur Gemilang at the TCE Baby Expo in Mid Valley.

READ MORE: Singapore Company Says Sorry For Jalur Gemilang Error, Recognises Flag’s Significance For Malaysians

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.