Is It Wallpaper-Worthy? Apple Features Malaysian Content Creator’s Photo

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

​Malaysian digital content creator Azmeer Iskandar (@aazmeeriskndr) has once again captured global attention with his photography. His latest image – a mesmerizing shot of a person reaching toward a circular air bubble while submerged in a swimming pool – was recently featured on Apple’s official Instagram page, which boasts over 34 million followers.

This isn’t Azmeer’s first time in the spotlight. In January 2020, Apple showcased one of his photographs: a striking image of a man climbing a tall coconut tree on a beach in Rusila, a village in the Marang district of Terengganu. The photo, taken with an iPhone XR, garnered more than 450,000 likes and was widely celebrated for its authentic portrayal of Malaysian coastal life.

Azmeer’s repeated recognition by Apple has sparked a wave of national pride among Malaysians. Social media platforms have been flooded with congratulatory messages, with many expressing admiration for his talent and the way his work showcases Malaysia’s beauty to the world.

Other Malaysians have also been featured on Apple’s #ShotoniPhone campaign

Azmeer is not the only Malaysian whose talents have been recognised by Apple.

For example, photographer Dinie Aiman’s serene photograph of a man gazing over paddy fields in Kampung Sahabat, Perlis, was featured by Apple in December 2019.

Dinie said she captured the photo with an iPhone 7 Plus, the image was praised for its tranquil composition and poetic caption. Image: @dinnyaiman

Muhammad Faris Danial Mohd Faizal (@farisofar) is a young photographer from Selangor who had his image of a dreamy paddy field in Sabak Bernam featured by Apple in September 2020. He used an iPhone XR to take the photo and it was lauded for its calming ambiance.

READ MORE: Apple Just Featured This Malaysian Student’s Stunning Paddy Field Picture In Selangor

A father’s close-up shot of his son’s eye, illuminated by the sun, was showcased by Apple in October 2021. Badrul Akram Badaruddin (@bartdrul) took the photograph with an iPhone 12 Pro Max. The intimate photo resonated with many for its emotional depth.

At just 17 years old, Ling Hou Wah’s (@houwahling) minimalist photo of a girl sitting alone on a pier at Kepong Metropolitan Park was featured by Apple on 1 January, 2022. Captured with an iPhone 12 Pro Max, the image was celebrated for its peaceful composition.

These photographers exemplify the rich talent present in Malaysia, and their recognition by a global brand like Apple underscores the country’s growing influence in the world of mobile photography.

The next time you take a photo, put the hashtag #ShotoniPhone in the caption. You never know, your picture might get featured!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.