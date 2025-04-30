Egg Subsidy To Fully End In Aug 2025, Phase Out Begins On 1 May

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Dearest egg lovers, the government will fully discontinue the egg subsidy starting 1 August. 🥚🥚🥚

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) said the price controls on eggs will be lifted, with the subsidy reduced from RM0.10 to RM0.05 per egg effective on 1 May.

This decision was made after considering the industry’s commitment to ensure sufficient and stable egg production, following stabilised production costs.

KPKM mentioned the recent Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season as evidence of sufficient supply of eggs at competitive prices.

The government spent nearly RM2.5 billion subsidising eggs between February 2022 and December 2024. At the time, the subsidies helped farmers cope with rising costs due to Covid-19, global grain price spikes, and the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

However, long-term subsidies aren’t sustainable to both the country’s finances and the local egg industry’s survival.

By ending the subsidy, the government hopes to channel the funds to other projects that align better with the Madani values of people-centric welfare.

In order to minimise the impact on living costs, KPKM and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will carry out the following interventions:

Industry players have agreed to introduce special grade eggs at reasonable prices.



The public can get eggs at competitive prices through the Agro Madani and Rahmah Sale initiatives nationwide, including all outlets of the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) and the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP).



KPDN will step up enforcement through continuous monitoring under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (AKHAP 2011) to prevent price manipulation and profiteering by unscrupulous traders.

Any information or complaints regarding the egg supply issue can be directed to KPKM via email at pro@kpkm.gov.my or through the Putrajaya KPKM HQ hotline at 03-8000 8000.

