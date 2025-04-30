15YO Shah Alam Boy Fights Off Knife-Wielding Kidnapper

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 15-year-old boy managed to fight off two suspects who planned to kidnap him in Section 13, Shah Alam on Monday (28 April).

The victim’s father shared on Facebook that his son was jogging from the Sri Alam Condominium to the Raja Tun Uda library around 5.15pm when his path was blocked by a grey Proton Saga with two men inside the vehicle.

One of the men wearing a face mask and cap exited the car and ordered the teen boy to get into the car at knife point.

When the boy refused, the man attacked him and swung the knife wildly. The boy sustained slash wounds on his face and hands but managed to fight back. He struck the attacker until he fell before quickly running towards the guardhouse nearby for help.

Once there, the security guard helped to contact the boy’s mother. The boy’s parents were shaken by what had happened and felt grateful their son managed to escape.

The boy sustained minor injuries after getting superficial cuts from the attack. Based on the police statement, he was wounded on his right cheek and both arms.

His father advised residents around the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Golf and Country Club to stay extra vigilant, fearing the suspects may attempt to kidnap others.

The case will be investigated under Sections 363 and 324 of the Penal Code for kidnapping and causing hurt with a weapon.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact criminal investigation officer inspector Mohamad Sabri Rani at +6017-2892628.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.