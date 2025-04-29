Yan Outbreak Mostly ILI But 2 Cases Still Under Investigation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

These days, any announcement of a virus outbreak will surely cause Malaysians’ shared trauma of the Covid-19 pandemic. Flashbacks of the Movement Control Order (MCO), mandatory wearing of masks in public, hand sanitizers, and vaccines come to mind.

This is why taking extra precautions is always the smarter step. Or at least, that’s where we hope the health ministry can guide us.

Confirmed cases of flu-like outbreak in Kuala Muda school

In a statement on Monday (28 April) The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed an outbreak of an Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) at an educational institution in the Kuala Muda district of Kedah.

The ministry revealed that the cluster, detected by the Kuala Muda District Health Office on 23 April, involved 28 cases among 158 exposed students.

“Six of 28 cases we confirmed positive for Influenza A and are being treated at Hospital Sultan Abdul Salim, Sungai Petani, and have been allowed to return home, while 22 students who have ILI symptoms have received outpatient treatment,” the statement said.

The Kuala Muda District Health Office, together with the state health department, have implemented containment and preventative actions including environmental investigations, risk assessments in camping areas, active case detection at the educational institution involved, treatment and isolation for infectious cases and monitoring of ILI cases in the Kuala Muda district.

The virus may have been first contracted at a camp program in the Yan district

According to the ministry’s statement, the Kuala Muda District Health Office on 23 April was notified of an incident involving a 14-year-old male student at the school where the ILI outbreak happened.

The student experienced fever and body aches, mainly in his right hip, on 18 April after attending a Kem Jati Diri – a program to help participants strengthen their personal identity, self-confidence, and inner-values – for two days at a recreation center in the Yan district of Kedah.

Aside from that, the statement informed of one staff member from the school who had fever, fatigue, cough, and body aches since 17 April.

“Both cases have been warded at the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital and are in stable condition. Tests reveal that both cases are negative for influenza, and the source of the infection is still under investigation,” the statement said.

MOH advises everyone to practice preventative steps

As a prevention measure, the health ministry advised the public to wash their hands frequently with soap or use hand sanitiser, practice good health etiquette by covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, wearing a mask especially for high risk or symptomatic individuals, and getting influenza vaccinations every year.

“Get examined and treated immediately at a public or private healthcare facility if you are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, or a cold for a prolonged period,” it said.

Kenyataan Media Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia



Kejadian Penyakit Berjangkit Di Sebuah Institusi Pendidikan Di Daerah Kuala Muda, Kedah pic.twitter.com/F3BnKrnnRF — KKMalaysia🇲🇾🩺❤️ (@KKMPutrajaya) April 28, 2025

