[Watch] Adnan Yaakob Calls Siti Kasim Names Outside Court Over Orang Asli Issues

A viral video showed a spat between lawyer Siti Kasim and former Pahang menteri besar Tan Sri Adnan Yaakob over Orang Asli issues at the lobby of the Kuala Lumpur court complex.

In the video, Adnan could be seen waving his finger in front of Siti’s face and called her names like “lawyer penipu” (crooked lawyer) and ‘’bodoh’’ (stupid).

According to the New Straits Times, Siti and another lawyer were waiting to brief a group of Orang Asli on the progress of a property sales dispute when Adnan approached them.

He allegedly started verbally accosting Siti after she allegedly told the Orang Asli not to listen to politicians as they only know how to lie. Siti claimed Adnan tried to show the Orang Asli how great he is with them.

Her response angered Adnan who continued shouting over her while she laughed and asked him to stop pointing his fingers close to her face.

Siti said many advised her to take action against Adnan but she was perplexed over what cases she had allegedly cheated her clients of. However, she said she has many Orang Asli cases pending and will focus on those instead of this spat.

Some people online shared they didn’t like both Siti and Adnan but agreed that Adnan behaved crudely. A Twitter user noticed Siti’s calm composure while Adnan resorted to personal attacks when he was triggered.

Meanwhile, Adnan has his supporters too who liked seeing him calling Siti names and cursing her out.

So rude. Wagging his finger at her face and verbally abusive. Clearly it's physical harassment and intimidation. Shame on him for trying and talking her down. Such bad behaviour towards a lawyer defending the Orang Asli and he's warning her to mind her own business. Very… — Chrisanne Chin (@ChrisanneChin) April 28, 2025

Aku bukan side siti kasim. Tapi jelas skali siti kasim in composure. TS adnan mulut mcm loyar kampung. Ttibe attack personal “janda bodoh”. Tangan tu takleh duduk diam ke duk pointing huyung hayang depan muka. Kurang hajar kot. — haihaihaikal (@haihaihaikal) April 28, 2025

stupid old man. dont point fingers onto others if you dont want ppl to

point you. not a gentlemen at all. malu saja si paloi ani. — CITIZENUT (@aseancitizenut) April 28, 2025

That guy is provocative; “dont point finger to me, who the fuck of u”…😂😂😂… she the queen when she smash that guy finger — Mr. Fadz Wirawan 🍉 (@FadzWirawan) April 28, 2025

a tan sri he is? uncouth behaviour. really. how on earth did he qualify for the title. i question the selection process. — AnnKoo 🇸🇬🇲🇾🇮🇱🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@KoonieA) April 28, 2025

Kecewa melihat "pemimpin" berkelakuan sedemikian terhadap seorang peguam yang sering membela nasib rakyat. — Naidu Chambers Law Firm (@Naidu_Chambers) April 28, 2025

dua ekor ni aku tak suka, tapi aku suka bila perempuan gemuk tu dah koyak — To Whom. (@ToWhomIt_) April 28, 2025

Puas hati betul aku 😂 padan muke siti kasim libreal…terpaling org asli konon… — JoeLambung (@lambung_joe) April 28, 2025

