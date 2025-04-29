TRP
[Watch] Adnan Yaakob Calls Siti Kasim Names Outside Court Over Orang Asli Issues
[Watch] Adnan Yaakob Calls Siti Kasim Names Outside Court Over Orang Asli Issues

The former Pahang menteri besar Adnan Yaakob was triggered after she allegedly told a group of Orang Asli not to listen to his lies.

April 29, 2025

A viral video showed a spat between lawyer Siti Kasim and former Pahang menteri besar Tan Sri Adnan Yaakob over Orang Asli issues at the lobby of the Kuala Lumpur court complex.

In the video, Adnan could be seen waving his finger in front of Siti’s face and called her names like “lawyer penipu” (crooked lawyer) and ‘’bodoh’’ (stupid).

According to the New Straits Times, Siti and another lawyer were waiting to brief a group of Orang Asli on the progress of a property sales dispute when Adnan approached them.

He allegedly started verbally accosting Siti after she allegedly told the Orang Asli not to listen to politicians as they only know how to lie. Siti claimed Adnan tried to show the Orang Asli how great he is with them.

Her response angered Adnan who continued shouting over her while she laughed and asked him to stop pointing his fingers close to her face.

Siti said many advised her to take action against Adnan but she was perplexed over what cases she had allegedly cheated her clients of. However, she said she has many Orang Asli cases pending and will focus on those instead of this spat.

Some people online shared they didn’t like both Siti and Adnan but agreed that Adnan behaved crudely. A Twitter user noticed Siti’s calm composure while Adnan resorted to personal attacks when he was triggered.

Meanwhile, Adnan has his supporters too who liked seeing him calling Siti names and cursing her out.

