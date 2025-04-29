Sarawak Plans To Bring “Renowned US Singer” – Guessing Game Begins

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

After the constant uproar about holding concerts and events in the Peninsular, Sarawak has mentioned before that holding popular events on their turf may be a better idea.

The Sarawak government seems keen on the idea and its state minister, Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, shared that they’re making efforts to bring a renowned US artiste to perform in the state in October.

For illustration purposes. Image: Malay Mail

Who can the renowned US artist be?

Abdul Karim’s announcement has caused some excitement online. Many tried to guess who the artist could be. Some guesses include Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars, Billie Eilish, Adele, Celine Dion, The Weekend, or Zedd.

Others believe it could be newer artists like Sabrina Carpenter or Olivia Rodrigo. Meanwhile, some think the renowned artist Abdul Karim mentioned could be bands like Michael Learns To Rock, Backstreet Boys, or ABBA. But, these bands are not Americans though.

Netizens also jokingly said they would take out their funds from ASB to attend the concert and asked for the concert dates to be announced earlier so they could save up early.

Really though, who is it?

Abdul Karim, the minister for tourism, creative industry, and performing arts, did not reveal the name of the artist making their way to Sarawak.

Instead, he shared that large-scale concerts would attract visitors from neighbouring countries like Indonesia and Brunei, and this would help boost visits to Sarawak.

He mentioned how Indonesian songstress Hetty Koes Endang’s concert in the state led to a three-day congestion at the border checkpoint complex in Tebedu at the Sarawak-Indonesian border.

Sarawak’s concert schedule is well on its way with three concerts slated to be held in Miri next month, involving Indonesian artistes.

After Singapore managed to generate substantial economic benefits by snagging international performers like Coldplay and Taylor Swift, many neighbouring countries are vying to recreate the same spillover effects to help boost their respective economies.

