Eco-Shop Unveils IPO Prospectus

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

ECO-SHOP MARKETING BERHAD <宜购市场 有限公司> (“Eco-Shop” or the “Company”), the leading player in Malaysia’s dollar store retail sector has officially launched its initial public offering (“IPO”) prospectus today, in conjunction with its listing on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, which is set for 23 May 2025.

The Joint Bookrunners secured 10 investors as cornerstone investors who collectively subscribed for 90.91 million shares or 90.31% of the Institutional Offering (excluding the Bumiputera Offering under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry).

These cornerstone investors are AHAM Asset Management Berhad, Albizia Capital Pte Ltd, Areca Capital Sdn Bhd, Eastspring Investments Berhad, Kairous Equity Sdn Bhd, Kenanga Investors Berhad, Kenanga Islamic Investors Berhad, Lion Global Investors Limited, RHB Asset Management Sdn Bhd and RHB Islamic International Asset Management Berhad.

Based on the IPO retail price of RM1.21 per share and the enlarged issued share base comprising 5.747 billion shares, Eco-Shop’s market capitalisation upon listing is approximately RM7.0 billion and the IPO is expected to raise RM419.87 million through the public issue of 347 million new shares, making it the largest Malaysian IPO to be launched in the past eight months.

Eco-Shop has allocated RM56.27 million (13.4%) to accelerate the expansion of its retail footprint nationwide, RM200.00 million (47.6%) to expand its distribution centres, RM10.90 million (2.6%) for investment in information technology hardware and software, RM100.00 million (23.8%) towards the repayment of bank borrowings and RM52.70 million (12.6%) for working capital purposes and to defray the cost of the IPO and listing.

Eco-Shop has a long history of 22 years since its founding in 2003 and commands

approximately 67.8% of the Malaysian dollar store retail sector by revenue as at 31

December 2024. The Company is also the market leader by store count and

geographical footprint, owning and operating 358 stores (including 22 Eco-Plus stores) nationwide as at 31 March 2025.

Eco-Shop offers a diverse range of products at compelling value, including house-brand and supplier’s products. Its extensive product range is competitively priced at RM2.60 in Peninsular Malaysia and RM2.80 in East Malaysia and Langkawi, appealing to a wide range of consumers. For the full financial year ended 31 May 2024 and the six (6) months ended 30 November 2024, Eco-Shop recorded profit after tax of RM177.28 million and RM93.19 million, respectively.

According to the Independent Market Report, the Malaysian dollar store retail sector

penetration remains relatively low compared to more mature markets such as Japan,

Canada, and the United States. In terms of sales value, this sector is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 14.2% in the next five (5) years from 2024 to 2029, presenting a robust runway for expansion.

The IPO provides an opportunity for Eco-Shop to capitalise on these favourable market dynamics and opportunities. The Independent Market Researcher believes Malaysia’s dollar store retail sector has the potential to double in size by 2029, driven by population growth and current low market penetration compared to developed economies.

Speaking at the prospectus launch ceremony today, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Eco-Shop Jessica Ng said :“In today’s environment where the rising cost of living continues to affect many households, our business model has never been more relevant. Whether it’s personal or household items, kitchenware, stationery or snacks, our customers know that they can walk into any

Eco-Shop or Eco-Plus store and walk out with value in hand. This unwavering commitment to “Make Life Easier” has shaped our identity and our success.”

“We see immense growth potential in the value retail space. Supported by shifting

consumer preferences for affordability and convenience, Eco-Shop is well-positioned to grow in scale and relevance. This mission is not just business; it is about making a meaningful impact in the lives our customers and the communities we serve. As we venture forward, we remain committed to transparency, sustainability, and community engagement.”

Maybank Investment Bank Berhad’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Michael Oh-Lau said: “Maybank Investment Bank is proud to advise and lead-manage Eco-Shop’s IPO, which holds the distinction of being the first dollar store retail chain to be listed in ASEAN. Eco-Shop’s commitment to affordability supports an inclusive economy that caters to all segments of society, and is also aligned with Maybank’s own pursuit to be a positively impactful organisation.”

“With the consumer sector expected to remain resilient owing to the Government’s

measures to increase disposable incomes as well as a stable Malaysian economy

supported by domestic demand and investment upcycle, Eco-Shop is poised to be a top choice for convenience shopping and daily essentials at affordable prices,” Oh-Lau added.

Today marks the opening of the IPO comprising the total offering size of 862.146 million shares, where 675.368 million shares will be offered to institutional and selected investors (including Bumiputera investors approved by MITI) at an institutional price to be determined by way of bookbuilding, and 186.778 million shares will be made available to retail investors at a retail price of RM1.21 per share.

Maybank Investment Bank Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Joint Global Coordinator,

Joint Bookrunner, and Sole Underwriter for the IPO. UBS Securities Malaysia Sdn Bhd and UBS AG, Singapore Branch serve as Joint Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner, while RHB Investment Bank Berhad also acts as a Joint Bookrunner.

IPO Timetable:

Issuance of Prospectus / Opening of applications – 29 April 2025

Closing date of retail applications – 7 May 2025

Balloting date – 9 May 2025

Listing date – 23 May 2025

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.