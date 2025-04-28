[Watch] Three Riders Go Down On Karak Highway, No Casualties

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When the weekend comes along, the long and winding stretch of the Kuala Lumpur – Karak Highway becomes a playground for recreational motorists.

As a friendly reminder, public roads are not race tracks and irresponsible behaviour such as speeding and reckless driving is a sure fire way to turn a nice weekend road trip into a hot, bloody mess of a road accident.

Bad road conditions such as potholes, oil slicks, and sand also add to the risk of a crash when driving or riding at high speeds.

High-powered motorcycles meet asphalt

On Sunday (27 April), a video shot from a motorcycle rider’s helmet-mounted camera went viral on social media.

In the beginning of the video, a motorcycle can be seen leaning deep into a corner at KM 43.4 eastbound of the Kuala Lumpur – Karak Highway. A few seconds into the lean, the bike lowsides and falls over, sliding along the road and onto the grass on the left shoulder of the highway, with the rider falling into a drain.

The biker capturing the footage immediately stopped in the emergency lane to go check on the fallen rider, but a second bike falls over at the same spot, sliding towards the cameraman and missing him by mere inches.

Just when he thought it was over, a third bike comes sliding towards him and misses him by a hair’s width, and the rider can be seen tumbling and sliding across the road and into the side barrier of the highway.

The first rider who crashed could be seen clutching his wrist and saying “patah”.

Police are searching for two motorcyclists involved in the crash

According to a Berita Harian report, the police were aware of the incident after the video went viral at 8pm last night.

“Investigations found that the accident occured at 9.45am when the motorcycle involved lost control, slid, and crashed into a drain on the left shoulder of the highway,” said Bentong district police chief Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar in a statement.

“A rider who was found informed that he had an injured right leg, while another two motorcyclists are unreachable,” he added.

The Bentong Police Headquarters (IPD) Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division are currently searching for the two motorcycle riders involved to assist in the investigation.

“Police have opened an investigation and the case is being investigated under Section 343 of the Road Transport Act 1987,” Zaiham said.

He also urged witnesses of the incident to cooperate and come forward to assist authorities with the investigation, while warning the public that strict action will be taken against road users who use the Karak highway as a race track.

