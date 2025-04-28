Man Claims He Rescued 2 Kids From Drowning, Parents Nowhere To Be Found

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A pair of children who almost met their end in a hotel swimming pool was rescued by a man, and the kids’ parents were nowhere in sight even after the ordeal was over.

A video that went viral on TikTok yesterday (27 April), posted by user @j.e.b.a.t.8.5, shows a man swimming to two children who appear to be struggling to keep their heads above water in the swimming pool at the M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur in Mont Kiara.

When he reached them, the man grabbed both children and brought them to the shallow end of the pool, while his wife recorded the incident.

The video was captioned: “Where are the children’s parents? The whole thing is over, and they have not appeared.”

Where were the lifeguards?

According to @j.e.b.a.t.8.5, he initially thought the kids were skilled swimmers and was impressed at how they were able to dive underwater repeatedly.

That is, until he noticed something was wrong and realised the kids were actually struggling to swim and were drowning. He claimed that everyone else around the pool were stunned by the incident, including the lifeguards, who thought the kids belonged to him.

“It doesn’t matter whether they were my kids or someone else’s kids, you (the lifeguards) should have jumped in to rescue them.

“Now what I want to know is, to whom do the two children belong? I didn’t even see their parents after I put the children by the side of the pool. I’m not going to ask for money. I just wanted to ask their parents if they knew their children almost died,” he said.

At the end of the caption, he advised parents to keep an eye on their children when they are in a pool and not to leave them unattended since anything can happen.

#montkiara #lemas #swimmingpool #jebat85 ♬ original sound – j.e.b.a.t.8.5. @j.e.b.a.t.8.5 Ceritanya begini. Tengah aku sibuk duk pakaikan Floating Jacket tuk anak aku yg ni 4 tu, tetiba nampak dua orang budak perempuan duk tenggelam timbul tenggelam timbul pastu tenggelam x timbul2 kat hujung adult slide tu. Dalam hati aku cakap 'hebat budak budak tu nye skill renang dan menyelam'. Tapi lepas 3 saat aku tgk Eh Lain Macam lakkk 😅 Lemas beb Lemas rupenye!!! dengan skill renang dan selam zaman Pulapol KL dlu walau x tersenarai tuk kursus selam tempur, aku dengan pantas dan hensem terus terjun dan sekali napas sampai ke tempat budak dua orang ni. Terus aku cekak belakang baju dedua budak perempuan ni dan angkat sambil flex2 sket bicep aku…ye la kan..ramai yang tengah tengok termasuk lifeguard yang terpana sambil jerit kat aku 'laaa saya ingatkan anak abang' puihhh !!! x kira la anak aku ke anak siapa ke ko terjun la p rescue. nahh. skang aku cuma nak tau. dua orang ni akan siapa? sampai ke sudah aku x nampak mak bapak budak ni panggil budak ni lepas aku dah letak budak ni tepi pool. bukan aku nak mintak duit ke apa ke. aku cuma nak tanya mak bapak dia 'Adakah Tuan / Puan tau atau sedar yang dua orang anak Tuan / Puan dah di ambang maut tadi?'. so dengan kuasa tiktok viral. Tolong saya (repost) dan kesan dua orang budak ni anak siapa ye? kalau dah dapat nt DM aku yek. Lokasi M Hotel Mon'T Kiara tarikh arini 27.4.2025 @ 1000pagi. Abaikam suara yang jerit2 tu. Bini aku tengah bagi sokongan moral kat aku. Mengah siakk 🤣🤣 Terima Kasih. pesanan : jaga lah anak anak bila dorang mandi pool. jangan lepas macam tu je. tgk mana dorang pergi. Dalam beberapa saat je memacam boleh jadi. Waspada la ibu dan ayah semua. hm. #mhotel

