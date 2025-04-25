CLSA Launches Structured Warrants In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

CLSA Securities Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (CLSA), a leading foreign broker in Malaysia, today announced the official launch of its structured warrants offering, marking an exciting new chapter in the country’s trading landscape.

As the second international issuer of structured warrants in Malaysia, CLSA enters the market at a time when retail investor participation is thriving, following the FBM KLCI’s best annual performance in 14 years in 2024 outperforming many of its regional peers. “While structured warrants may look similar on the surface, we believe it is the quality of execution that truly sets an issuer apart,” said Kit Lim, Country Head of Malaysia at CLSA.

“Today’s listing signifies not just a new chapter for CLSA, but also a progressive step forward for the structured warrants market in Malaysia. We are confident that this new partnership will further invigorate the market, delivering enduring benefits to investors, issuers, and the broader investment community,” added Dato’ Fad’l Mohamed, CEO of Bursa Malaysia.

Backed by the global expertise and award-winning market-making technology from its parent company, CITIC Securities, CLSA is looking to marry its regional presence with local expertise to bring bespoke, competitive and tailored dynamic structured warrants to local market participants.

Starting Strong — Six Warrants Over Malaysia’s Most Traded Names

To mark its entry, CLSA will make its debut with six structured warrants encompassing some of Malaysia’s most actively traded companies, including MYEG and GAMUDA. “These are names familiar to every Malaysian investor and this is just the beginning. We look forward to expanding our coverage, deepening engagement with investors, and building a trading experience that matches the ambition of Malaysia’s growing retail market,” Kit Lim added.

Building for Every Investor — From Traditional to Next Gen Traders

CLSA’s approach in Malaysia is designed to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving investor landscape, from traditional long-term investors to the new wave of digitally native Gen Z traders. While the younger generation appears to be attracted to faster-paced, more leveraged products like cryptocurrencies and FX trading, CLSA believes that structured warrants may represent an attractive alternative for this demographic of Malaysians.

CLSA Securities Malaysia will soon embark on a series of community events aimed at meeting both experienced and new traders from around the country.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.