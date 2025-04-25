Bomba To Get 16 New Dogs From UK To Replace Ageing Dogs

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Fire and Rescue Department’s K9 Dog Detection Unit will receive 16 new canines from the United Kingdom this year.

The effort, costing RM2.4 million, is to replace ageing dogs and complement the existing 20 canines across the country in search and rescue efforts.

Fire and Rescue Department Director-General Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said half of the current trained dogs are over 12 years old, compared to the recommended eight to 10 years.

Nor Hisham shared that the initial selection process of 20 dogs has been completed in the United Kingdom and the department will send three of its officers there to work alongside British trainers.

Blake, one of the dogs involved in the 2022 Batang Kali landslide search and rescue efforts. Image: TRP File

The department will pick 16 out of the 20 dogs. If the dogs were found unsuitable, they will look for other canine candidates.

If you’re curious what dog breeds the department will receive, Nor Hisham said the dogs would have to be able to withstand Malaysia’s tropical climate like the English Springer Spaniel and Labrador Retriever.

These rescue dogs will work in four specialised disciplines: Wilderness Search and Rescue, Fire Forensics, Water Cadaver Detection, and Urban Search and Rescue.

Some of the 16 dogs that make the cut will be trained in Malaysia and go through internal training with Genting World Berhad for other classes.

Additionally, Nor Hisham said the department will receive 30 new fire engine units worth RM45 million in the next six months to replace the old engines.

The department’s K9 unit have helped recover many victims and the dogs earned their popularity for their demanding work.

Six dogs – Blake, Grouse, Denti, Lady, Pop, and Frankie – were awarded the ‘’Hero Malaysia’’ medals of appreciation while their handlers were awarded certificates after they helped in the Batang Kali landslide SAR operation in December 2022. The dogs worked tirelessly for more than five days to search for bodies.

One of the search dogs, Blake, passed out from fatigue after two days of consecutive searches. Blake recovered after much rest but was euthanised on 18 September 2023 after battling stage 4 lymphoma, a form of cancer.

