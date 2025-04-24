PEOPLElogy Bhd Helps Organisations Thrive & Succeed With Its 6D Framework

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

PEOPLElogy Bhd is a Malaysian company that helps individuals and businesses grow by enhancing skills and embracing digital tools. Think of the company like a super HR, offering training in leadership, communication, and digital skills like cybersecurity and data analytics. This in turn empowers staff to perform better and are equipped to succeed at their jobs.

What sets PEOPLElogy apart from the others is their unique and curated 6D framework, which has proven success in helping companies improve and grow. The 6D framework covers six areas: Discover, Design, Develop, Deploy, Digitise, and Digitalise.

PEOPLElogy executive director and managing director Allen Lee, who’s also the founder, is proud of the company’s 6D framework and reiterates that any partner they work with must understand the framework fully. To maintain the highest quality of service, the company doesn’t simply promote others’ training or consulting services.

Currently, PEOPLElogy is in discussions with several training providers and consulting firms across Malaysia and Southeast Asia for potential mergers and acquisitions.

As part of the company’s growth strategy, the company has allocated RM4 million (15.24% of the RM26.25 million gross proceeds raised from its IPO) for strategic investments and M&A activities. The company also recently launched its prospectus ahead of its ACE Market debut on 20 May.

What inspired the formation of PEOPLElogy?

PEOPLElogy started from a team of 10 employees aka PEOPLElogists before growing into a dynamic workforce of over 100.

Lee said he has always believed that people are the heart of any successful organisation. He believes people can succeed at the highest levels if they were equipped with the right tools, especially the right skills and mindset. The people in the organisation should feel empowered, valued, and motivated to unlock their fullest potential, he added.

This deep-rooted belief is practiced within the company as it grew. Lee said to manage his growing team, the company worked on fostering a strong sense of community, investing heavily in leadership development, and ensuring all team members were heard and valued.

With the rise of digitisation, the company observed that many companies are hesitant to adopt new ways of working because they fear it’ll disrupt their operations.

Holding onto the strong belief that people are the hearts of the organisation, the company developed its 6D framework to address the challenges organisations face in adapting to digital transformation.

The framework helps guide individuals and organisations through a structured transformation process. It starts with an assessment of the talents’ interests and skills, creating personalized career pathways, providing comprehensive training, facilitating seamless talent deployment, implementing learning management systems, and establishing a fully digitalized environment.

Since embracing changes can be daunting, PEOPLElogy helps organizations ‘glide’ through the transition process through pilot projects and sharing success stories. The tangible results showed outcomes like improve efficient, cost reduction, and increase in employee engagement.

