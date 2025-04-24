Health Minister Addresses KKM Raya Event Backlash

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent Hari Raya event hosted by the Ministry of Health (KKM) sparked criticism on social media after health minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad posted photos of the gathering on Facebook.

Social activist group Hartal Doktor Kontrak made a sarcastic remark of the gathering, which featured Malaysia’s top singers, Biduanita Negara Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza and Datuk Jamal Abdillah.

Referring to the much-talked about issue of allowances among KKM medical staff, Hartal Doktor Kontrak said, “If you want to reduce our allowances further, that’s fine, as long as you invite more artists next year.”

With the backlash having gone viral, Dr Dzulkefly responded to one made by senior consultant paediatrician Dr Amar Singh HSS on Twitter.

The health minister assured that “the person had graciously attended as a guest and performed without payment to honour PMX (Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) and our healthcare workers from HQ and facilities, including guests from other agencies, ministries, universities, private sectors that have been part of the country’s healthcare ecosystem.”

While he did not mention who “the person” was by name, Dr Dzulkefly was presumably referring to Siti Nurhaliza.

“Criticism received is fair. Let this be a reminder unto all. We’ll continue working to address the systemic issues for our healthcare workers – that’s my commitment,” he tweeted.

Siti Nurhaliza and Jamal Abdillah respond to social media criticism

Biduanita Negara Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza took to social media to inform the public that she was at the health ministry’s Raya gathering merely as a guest and was not hired specifically to perform.

She explained that she did not want more people to continue with the slander when her name was mentioned in the news about her performance at the event, reiterating that she did so willingly and did not accept any form of payment.

“I only sang because I wanted to show my appreciation towards members of KKM willingly and without being paid to do so,” she said in an Instagram post on Wednesday (23 April).

Meanwhile, Jamal Abdillah agreed to perform at the event to fulfill an invitation by the ministry’s chief secretary, who is also his friend, Malaysia Kini reported.

Malaysia’s Raja Pop (king of pop) known for hits such as Derita Cinta, Ghazal Untuk Rabiah and Seniman Menangis said he did not set a fee, but agreed to perform for a token of appreciation, adding that he didn’t care how much was being offered and just accepted any amount.

“It wasn’t much, just a few thousand (ringgit) only,” he said.

Allegations of systemic issues ailing KKM staff

Medical workers and members of the public accused the health ministry’s Hari Raya event of being in poor taste and claimed there were systemic issues within the ministry that had not been resolved.

They were unhappy to see KKM hosting a lavish event as they alleged allowance cuts, delayed overtime payments, and annual salary increments that never happened.

The staff who work under the ministry also say they feel sidelined, accusing the ministry of prioritising its budget on a grand event over the welfare of its employees who were overworked and underpaid.

