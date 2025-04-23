TRP
Now Reading
“Union Or PR Agency?’’ – Pos Malaysia’s Worker’s Union Slammed For “Pro Management Stance”
TRP
TRP

“Union Or PR Agency?’’ – Pos Malaysia’s Worker’s Union Slammed For “Pro Management Stance”

Many people felt that Pos Malaysia’s worker’s union issued a statement that seemingly protected CEO Charles Brewer instead of fighting for staff’s rights.

by
April 23, 2025
For illustration purposes

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Pos Malaysia group chief executive officer Charles Brewer drew the ire of many Malaysians due to what many perceived as a rude response towards a staff member inquiring about new uniforms to replace their torn one.

READ MORE: Trouble Brewing: Pos Malaysia CEO’s Reply Over Uniform Gets Torn To Shreds

The latest statement issued by Pos Malaysia’s worker’s union drew even more anger since many felt the union backed up the CEO instead of the workers.

In the statement, the union claimed Brewer’s words were miscontrued and reiterated that he had shown high commitment in improving staff relations throughout his time leading Pos Malaysia.

Regarding uniforms, the union said there was a delay in restocking new uniforms for its staff due to changes in material and quality.

Criticisms from netizens were swift with some in disbelief that the union did not fight for its staff but seemingly bowed down to the higher ups.

A Twitter user, who claimed to work in human resources, said they couldn’t believe seeing a union turning into a public relations agency for a company. Instead of collective bargaining, they said it’s ‘’collective spinelessness on payroll.’’

Meanwhile, another person pointed out how the union failed its responsibilities in ensuring all staff’s basic needs are cared for, as shown with the torn uniforms.

They questioned what the union has been doing all along other than collecting monthly membership fees.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd