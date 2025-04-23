“Union Or PR Agency?’’ – Pos Malaysia’s Worker’s Union Slammed For “Pro Management Stance”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Pos Malaysia group chief executive officer Charles Brewer drew the ire of many Malaysians due to what many perceived as a rude response towards a staff member inquiring about new uniforms to replace their torn one.

The latest statement issued by Pos Malaysia’s worker’s union drew even more anger since many felt the union backed up the CEO instead of the workers.

In the statement, the union claimed Brewer’s words were miscontrued and reiterated that he had shown high commitment in improving staff relations throughout his time leading Pos Malaysia.

Regarding uniforms, the union said there was a delay in restocking new uniforms for its staff due to changes in material and quality.

Criticisms from netizens were swift with some in disbelief that the union did not fight for its staff but seemingly bowed down to the higher ups.

A Twitter user, who claimed to work in human resources, said they couldn’t believe seeing a union turning into a public relations agency for a company. Instead of collective bargaining, they said it’s ‘’collective spinelessness on payroll.’’

Meanwhile, another person pointed out how the union failed its responsibilities in ensuring all staff’s basic needs are cared for, as shown with the torn uniforms.

They questioned what the union has been doing all along other than collecting monthly membership fees.

Never thought in my HR life I’d see a union morph into a PR agency, whitewashing the CEO’s mess. This isn’t collective bargaining, it’s collective spinelessness on payroll. — Davveen Vasudev (@davveenspeaks) April 22, 2025

Wehhh not the workers union picking the wrong side 😭😭🤡🤡 — (madam) lissa angking (@lissalaila_) April 22, 2025

The union, meant to protect workers, has become a mouthpiece for the CEO. And still not a word from the CEO himself. Silence while everyone else cleans up his mess. Pathetic. The guy can’t even take responsibility for his own actions. What a spineless coward. — miska (@miskarasa) April 22, 2025

kenapa CEO korang senyap? tak berketik pun. damage control eh. bersungguh cover bos. bubar jelah union — HouseofPondan (@EncikSood) April 22, 2025

What a clown la kesatuan pekerja backup boss omputih🤡 Then yg lambat supply uniform baru tu agaknya sbb bagi kroni kenyang dulu ka? Corrupt nak mam- — Amanie. (@YasminAmanie) April 22, 2025

Sebelum ni Kesatuan semua ni buat apa? Kutip yuran ahli bulan2 lepas tu dok lena?



Konon ada sampai 3 kesatuan berkaitan pakaian seragam, tapi uniform posmen koyak pun haram tak ambik tahu, kalau staff tu tak viral sampai kiamat tak ambik tindakan.



Kesatuan dgn CEO boleh mampos — Soon™ (@hcsoon) April 22, 2025

